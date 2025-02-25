Dundee City Council leader salary to rise to more than £50,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee City Council leader salary to rise to more than £50,000

The salaries of councillors are set to rise from April 1 and the leader of the administration is in line for a 17% increase.

By Laura Devlin
Dundee City Council leader Mark Flynn in Dundee
Dundee City Council leader Mark Flynn. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson.

The leader of Dundee City Council will see their yearly salary rise to more than £50,000.

A report drafted by council chiefs ahead of Thursday’s budget meeting has revealed the amount councillors are paid is set to rise when the new financial year begins.

This is due to a recent review undertaken by the Scottish Local Authorities Remuneration Committee.

As of April 1 2025, the leader of the administration will be paid £50,063. This is up from the £42,698 salary allocated for the 2024/25 financial year.

It also means the wage of the most senior councillor in Dundee has risen by more than £12,000 in five years.

In 2021/22, previous council leader John Alexander recieved £37,313. This rose to £37,259 the following year, before increasing to £40,205 in 2023/24.

Councillors pay also rising

The report also details that senior councillors will receive a salary of up to £37,548, whilst councillors who are not part of the administration will get £25,982.

The recommended increases will result in an additional cost of £240,000 to Dundee City Council.

Dundee City Council leader John Alexander.
Former Dundee City Council leader John Alexander. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

SNP councillor Mark Flynn is the current leader of Dundee City Council’s administration.

He took on the role in September last year following the resignation of Mr Alexander, who stood down to spend more time with his family and take up a new job.

School pools will not shut

Dundee City Council’s 2025/26 budget will be set at special meeting scheduled for Thursday.

The local authority is facing a deficit of around £15m and it had been feared a series of brutal cuts – including closing city swimming pools – could be on the table.

But whilst the SNP administration is yet to publish their proposals, Councillor Flynn has said pool closures will not be implemented.

Speaking to the media last week, he also confirmed the administration will not remove the revenue budget it provides to support community regeneration in the city.

