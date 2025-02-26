Dundee Planning Ahead: Camperdown McDonald’s refurbishment and Broughty Ferry care home flats approval

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee Planning Ahead: Camperdown McDonald’s refurbishment and Broughty Ferry care home flats approval

Welcome to Planning Ahead, our weekly round-up of the latest planning proposals across Dundee.

By Laura Devlin
The Camperdown McDonald's. Image: DC Thomson.
The McDonald’s restaurant at Camperdown looks set to undergo a refurbishment.

An application has been submitted to Dundee City Council seeking permission to carry out work at the Dayton Drive premises.

If approved, an extension totalling 57.8 sqm will be created. This will incorporate the reconfiguration of back of house areas.

The drive-though booths will also be updated and a new access door with replacement windows will be built.

The Camperdown McDonald’s is in line for an upgrade. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

The Camperdown Leisure Park McDonald’s first opened in the early noughties and is one of three in Dundee.

There had been plans to build a fourth McDonald’s in the city on land south of Riverside Avenue.

But these were withdrawn last October – with the applicant saying the decision was due to feedback from Dundee City Council.

Broughty Ferry care home flat plan

Meanwhile, plans to turn a former Broughty Ferry care home into flats have been approved.

An application was lodged to DCC in July last year seeking permission to turn Ferry House into seven apartments.

The B-listed building, on Gray Street, had operated as a residential home for elderly  women for 103 years before shutting in March 2024.

Ferry House closed after more than 100 years. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

Under the plans, it would be turned into a mix of three, two, and one-bedroom apartments.

The applicants – affordable housing developer Hillcrest Homes – are aiming to re-use the majority of the existing rooms.

The original entrance foyer and staircase would also be be retained and used as a communal lobby for four of the apartments.

Dundee City Council planning officers have now given the green light to the plans under delegated powers.

Temporary accommodation plans

The applicants behind approved plans for student accommodation on Douglas Street are now seeking permission to use the development as temporary accommodation.

Last year, councillors approved proposals to demolish an existing warehouse on the street and build a five-storey building of 98 studio apartments in its place.

Now, Glenmore Student Property are asking for permission to temporarily allow the use of the Douglas Street building as essential staff accommodation.

Artist impression of the student accommodation plan. Image: CAG Architects.

This would be for a period of three years and would provide accommodation
for the workforce of Balfour Beatty/Omexom, from summer 2025 to summer 2028.

This, the application details will support the delivery of the SSE Tealing to Alyth 400kV and Tealing to Westfield 400kV refurbishment works.

Here are the links to the planning papers for the Dundee applications

McDonald’s 

Ferry House 

Douglas Street 

