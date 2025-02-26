Dundee Planning Ahead: Camperdown McDonald’s refurbishment and Broughty Ferry care home flats approval

The McDonald’s restaurant at Camperdown looks set to undergo a refurbishment.

An application has been submitted to Dundee City Council seeking permission to carry out work at the Dayton Drive premises.

If approved, an extension totalling 57.8 sqm will be created. This will incorporate the reconfiguration of back of house areas.

The drive-though booths will also be updated and a new access door with replacement windows will be built.

The Camperdown Leisure Park McDonald’s first opened in the early noughties and is one of three in Dundee.

There had been plans to build a fourth McDonald’s in the city on land south of Riverside Avenue.

But these were withdrawn last October – with the applicant saying the decision was due to feedback from Dundee City Council.

Broughty Ferry care home flat plan

Meanwhile, plans to turn a former Broughty Ferry care home into flats have been approved.

An application was lodged to DCC in July last year seeking permission to turn Ferry House into seven apartments.

The B-listed building, on Gray Street, had operated as a residential home for elderly women for 103 years before shutting in March 2024.

Under the plans, it would be turned into a mix of three, two, and one-bedroom apartments.

The applicants – affordable housing developer Hillcrest Homes – are aiming to re-use the majority of the existing rooms.

The original entrance foyer and staircase would also be be retained and used as a communal lobby for four of the apartments.

Dundee City Council planning officers have now given the green light to the plans under delegated powers.

Temporary accommodation plans

The applicants behind approved plans for student accommodation on Douglas Street are now seeking permission to use the development as temporary accommodation.

Last year, councillors approved proposals to demolish an existing warehouse on the street and build a five-storey building of 98 studio apartments in its place.

Now, Glenmore Student Property are asking for permission to temporarily allow the use of the Douglas Street building as essential staff accommodation.

This would be for a period of three years and would provide accommodation

for the workforce of Balfour Beatty/Omexom, from summer 2025 to summer 2028.

This, the application details will support the delivery of the SSE Tealing to Alyth 400kV and Tealing to Westfield 400kV refurbishment works.

Here are the links to the planning papers for the Dundee applications

McDonald’s

Ferry House

Douglas Street