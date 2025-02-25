Name of new £100m Dundee ‘super-school’ revealed

The name of Dundee’s new £100m ‘super-school’ has officially been announced.

A merger between Braeview Academy and Craigie High School, the new secondary school will accommodate up to 1,900 pupils and is scheduled to open in August.

Dundee City Council have now announced it will be called Greenfield Academy.

This, they say, reflects the historical use of the site and honours Greenfield House and its legacy as a thriving market garden that provided fresh food to the local population.

The wider campus, which will include sports and leisure facilities, will be known as the Drumgeith Community Campus

Councillors on the city council’s education committee will be asked to formally approve the names when they meet next week.

‘Greenfield sounds so positive’

Both names were chosen following consultation with key stakeholders, including future pupils and staff.

Explaining the name, Braeview Academy pupil Lily Briggs, said: “One reason why this name was picked is because years and years ago there was a house here called Greenfield House.

“We just love Greenfield as it sounds so positive. We are all so excited for the new school, there is going to be so many opportunities.”

Coll Mckiddie, who attends Craigie High, added: “The name represents green and gives you the idea of plants and how we grow and that’s what the new school aims to do.”

Former Morgan Academy head to lead campus

The project is the city’s first ‘flagship’ community campus and will include a music and drama centre, a café, a library and “fantastic” sports facilities.

Former Morgan Academy headteacher Johnny Lothian has been chosen to lead new campus. His appointment was announced last October.

The Drumgeith Road site chosen for the new campus was formerly home to St Saviour’s High School before it was demolished over a decade ago.

But concerns have been raised about the location due to it being a known flood risk.

It was badly hit by Storm Babet in October 2023 and pictures taken in the aftermath showed building equipment and cars submerged in flood water.

Despite this, senior council officials said flood measures built at the new campus worked as intended.