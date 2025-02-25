Dundee University handed £15 million emergency loan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee University handed £15 million emergency loan

Finance Secretary Shona Robison, a Dundee MSP, announced the cash - which will have to be paid back - in her annual spending plan at Holyrood.

By Andy Philip
Finance Secretary Shona Robison. Image: PA
Dundee University is getting up to £15 million in a Scottish Government bridging loan to help keep the troubled institution afloat.

The emergency package was unveiled by Finance Secretary Shona Robison, the MSP for Dundee City East, in the SNP administration’s spending plans at Holyrood today.

Dundee University is struggling to deal with a £30 million blackhole in the finances which emerged last November.

Some fear as many as 500 jobs are on the line as bosses try to balance the books.

Union members began industrial action on Monday. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson.

Staff began a strike on Monday, condemning management for their handling of the crisis.

Jo Grady, general secretary of the Universities and Colleges Union, said the money is a step in the right direction.

‘Take compulsory redundancies off table’

“For Dundee University, this gives a financial injection that should allow the employer to take compulsory redundancies off the table,” she said.

“Doing that would allow UCU to stop the current strike at the university and the ball is now in managers’ hands.”

It is understood the new £15 million package will help the university bridge the gap while an action plan is put in place for a longer-term solution.

The money has to first go through formal channels at the Scottish Funding Council, but is likely to go straight to Dundee.

The Courier revealed in January that the university was trying to negotiate a bank loan to fund a redundancy scheme.

A Dundee University spokesman said: “We welcome the announcement of extra funding for the sector.

“We understand that it will be for the Scottish Funding Council to make decisions about how the additional funding is allocated, and we are continuing to engage closely with them on the development of our financial recovery plan and moving to a more sustainable future.”

Dundee University principal Shane O'Neill
Interim University of Dundee principal Shane O’Neill. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Rescue package still needed

Professor Shane O’Neill, the Interim Principal, was updating the university court on Tuesday but is not yet presenting the full recovery plan.

Former principal, Iain Gillespie, abruptly quit last year after anger grew at the threat to staff.

Dundee-based Labour MSP Michael Marra welcomed the new funding but said there is still no full rescue package.

“What we have here is an illustrative case of the SNP fixing one symptom of a much greater problem that it has helped to cause,” he said.

Tory education spokesman Miles Briggs said: “Our world-leading educational institutions deserve better than last-minute stopgaps, and there must be action to ensure their security and stability.”

The SNP criticised Labour for continuing to refuse to back the budget package despite the help for Dundee University.

Dundee City West MSP Joe FitzPatrick, whose constituency covers the university, said: “Having asked the first minister to intervene, I’m pleased that Shona Robison was able to announce this vital funding.”

