Dundee ‘crash hotspot’ junction to shut for 2 weeks of roadworks

Traffic safety measures will be installed at the junction on Strathmartine Road.

By Andrew Robson
The Strathmartine Road, Gillburn Road and Camperdown Road junction.
The Strathmartine Road, Gillburn Road and Camperdown Road junction. Image: Google Street View

A Dundee junction dubbed a crash “hotspot” is set to shut for two weeks of roadworks.

The junction connecting Strathmartine Road, Camperdown Road and Gillburn Road in Kirkton will close from March 31.

Work will take place to install new traffic safety measures including new LED ‘slow’ signs, according to Strathmartine councillor Daniel Coleman.

It comes after previous calls for urgent safety measures at the junction.

Resurfacing work will also take place.

Each approach to the junction will be closed during the Dundee City Council project.

Diversion during Strathmartine Road junction roadworks

A diversion will be in place via Derwent Avenue, Balgowan Avenue, Cox Street, Strathmartine Road, Laird Street, Macalpine Road, Kingsway, Old Glamis Road, and Gillburn Road.

Local diversions will also be in place.

The council says access to properties and businesses will be maintained where possible.

