Dundee homes set for £2m worth of upgrades

Work is set to be carried out at homes in Dryburgh, Menzieshill, Midmill and West Kirkton.

By Liam Rutherford Local Democracy Reporter
Dundee skyline from Fife.
Homes in Dryburgh, Menzieshill, Midmill and West Kirkton have been earmarked for improvements with work set to begin later this year..

Homes across Dundee are set to benefit from over £2 million worth of upgrades.

More than 100 homes in Dryburgh, Menzieshill, Midmill and Kirkton have been earmarked for improvement work set to begin later this year.

Councillors on the housing committee will be asked to approve tenders for the work when they meet next week.

If given the green-light, a total of £1.25m will go towards replacing flat roofs at 34 houses in Dryburgh.

The work is scheduled to start in spring and is expected to be completed in early 2026.

A further £867,248 will be spent replacing windows at 72 properties in Menzieshill.

This will get underway in summer and will take around four months to finish.

A further 31 houses in the Kirkton area will see upgrades to their heating systems,  including new radiators, at a cost of £315,773.

Housing improvements recommended for approval

Speaking ahead of next week’s committee meeting, convener Kevin Cordell said: “It is important that we continue to make sure we help to generate a strong sense of pride and satisfaction in our communities.

“One of the best ways of doing that is to invest in our housing stock.

Councillor Kevin Cordell.

“Council tenants and other people who live in these areas are able to see for themselves where a proportion of their rent money goes when projects like these are delivered.”

