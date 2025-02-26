Last-ditch attempt to save Caird Park Golf Course, as Dundee Liberal Democrats set out budget proposals

The Dundee Liberal Democrats are making a last-ditch attempt to save Caird Park Golf Course as they lay out their budget proposals.

The 2025/26 Dundee City Council budget will be set at a special meeting on Thursday.

This will give the opportunity for each political group on the council to lay out their own financial proposals for the year ahead.

In their budget, the Liberal Democrats are suggesting an additional one-off funding pledge of £435,000 for Leisure and Culture Dundee to save Caird Park Golf Course.

This, they say, would allow the facility to remain open until March 31 2026.

It also includes an assumption of £100,000 for increased maintenance costs when the current maintenance contract expires.

Caird Park closure confirmed last year

Plans to close Caird Park Golf Course first emerged last May.

Leisure and Culture Dundee chiefs proposed shutting the attraction – along with Broughty Castle and Mills Observatory – to save £500,000 each year.

Its closure was confirmed in December after SNP councillors on the city governance committee voted to back the plans.

The Mills Observatory received a stay of execution after additional funding was found, whilst Broughty Castle’s future remains in the balance.

The Liberal Democrat budget also include proposals to earmark £80,000 of additional funding to keep Broughty Castle open on unreduced hours.

A further £1m will be utilised for road resurfacing and improvements and £500,000 on on pavements.

Council tax rise proposed

To save money, they are suggesting discontinuing the small skip and container service, cutting up to 100 posts across council services and removing hospitality budgets.

The posts would be cut through a combination of not filling vacancies and agreement of voluntary early retirements

The group is also suggesting a 4.94% increase in council tax.

Group leader Fraser Macpherson said: “Many of the possible cuts proposals in the council’s recent budget consultation were totally unacceptable and our starting point was to listen to the feedback from Dundee residents in their concerns about many of the proposals.”