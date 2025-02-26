Last-ditch attempt to save Caird Park Golf Course, as Dundee Liberal Democrats set out budget proposals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Last-ditch attempt to save Caird Park Golf Course, as Dundee Liberal Democrats set out budget proposals

Opposition parties will outline their own proposals ahead of the 2025/26 budget being approved.

By Laura Devlin
The 18th tee at Caird Park. Image: DC Thomson
The Dundee Liberal Democrats are making a last-ditch attempt to save Caird Park Golf Course as they lay out their budget proposals.

The 2025/26 Dundee City Council budget will be set at a special meeting on Thursday.

This will give the opportunity for each political group on the council to lay out their own financial proposals for the year ahead.

In their budget, the Liberal Democrats are suggesting an additional one-off funding pledge of £435,000 for Leisure and Culture Dundee to save Caird Park Golf Course.

This, they say, would allow the facility to remain open until March 31 2026.

It also includes an assumption of £100,000 for increased maintenance costs when the current maintenance contract expires.

Caird Park closure confirmed last year

Plans to close Caird Park Golf Course first emerged last May.

Leisure and Culture Dundee chiefs proposed shutting the attraction – along with Broughty Castle and Mills Observatory – to save £500,000 each year.

Its closure was confirmed in December after SNP councillors on the city governance committee voted to back the plans.

The Mills Observatory received a stay of execution after additional funding was found, whilst Broughty Castle’s future remains in the balance.

Broughty Castle’s future remains in the balance: Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson.

The Liberal Democrat budget also include proposals to earmark £80,000 of additional funding to keep Broughty Castle open on unreduced hours.

A further £1m will be utilised for road resurfacing and improvements and £500,000 on on pavements.

Council tax rise proposed

To save money, they are suggesting discontinuing the small skip and container service, cutting up to 100 posts across council services and removing hospitality budgets.

The posts would be cut through a combination of not filling vacancies and agreement of voluntary early retirements

The group is also suggesting a 4.94% increase in council tax.

Cllr Fraser Macpherson
Cllr Fraser Macpherson. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Group leader Fraser Macpherson said: “Many of the possible cuts proposals in the council’s recent budget consultation were totally unacceptable and our starting point was to listen to the feedback from Dundee residents in their concerns about many of the proposals.”

