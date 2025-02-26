Dundee residents face 8% council tax rise as administration budget revealed

Dundee residents are facing an 8% hike in council tax as the SNP administration officially unveil their budget proposals.

Councillors are scheduled to meet tomorrow to debate and set the 2025/26 budget.

Proposals from the administration – published today – include the council tax rise.

This means those living in Band D properties will pay extra £119 a year.

If the administration’s plans are approved, the increases would come into effect from April 1.

A budget consultation carried out by the council late last year found the majority of respondents favoured an increase of 3% to 5%.

Savings worth £5m proposed

The administration also proposes a series of cuts they say will save the city close to £5 million.

This includes scrapping the small skip service. At recycling centres and cemeteries, it is proposed to replace small skips with large skips or Eurobins.

Existing commercial customers will be offered large skips or a commercial bin service.

The budget reports says this will generate an annual saving of £48,000.

Also on the table is reducing the money allocated to secondary schools in the city by 1%. This could save around £542,000.

The administration will also look lease the floor area in Dundee House and other buildings across the city on a commercial basis.

In doing so the council are seeking to save in the region of £250,000 through additional income from future lease agreements.

Proposals previously mooted from council chiefs to close school pools and reduce bin collections have not been adopted in the SNP’s budget proposals.

There will also not be an increases in primary and secondary meal charges or increases on outdoor hospitality space permits.

Broughty Castle set for extra funding

The administration have also outlined a number of budget investments.

This includes an additional £50,000 to Leisure and Culture Dundee to support the continued opening of Broughty Castle on a reduced hours basis.

This would be a one-off investment, pending further engagement on the “delivery of a future sustainable operating model”.

They are also pledging an additional £300,000 for the recruitment of additional seasonal environment staff and to support ongoing community clear up works.

A one-off financial contribution of £100,000 to Dundee Heritage Trust is also on the table, as is an investment of £60,000 in events that will “positively contribute to Dundee’s economic growth”.