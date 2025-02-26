Dundee residents face 8% council tax rise as administration budget revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee residents face 8% council tax rise as administration budget revealed

The Dundee City Council budget for 2025/26 will be set on Thursday.

By Laura Devlin
Council Tax debt Dundee
Dundee residents are set for a council tax increase. Image: DC Thomson/Shutterstock.

Dundee residents are facing an 8% hike in council tax as the SNP administration officially unveil their budget proposals.

Councillors are scheduled to meet tomorrow to debate and set the 2025/26 budget.

Proposals from the administration – published today – include the council tax rise.

This means those living in Band D properties will pay extra £119 a year.

If the administration’s plans are approved, the increases would come into effect from April 1.

A budget consultation carried out by the council late last year found the majority of respondents favoured an increase of 3% to 5%.

Savings worth £5m proposed

The administration also proposes a series of cuts they say will save the city close to £5 million.

This includes scrapping the small skip service. At recycling centres and cemeteries, it is proposed to replace small skips with large skips or Eurobins.

Existing commercial customers will be offered large skips or a commercial bin service.

The budget reports says this will generate an annual saving of £48,000.

Also on the table is reducing the money allocated to secondary schools in the city by 1%. This could save around £542,000.

Dundee House, Dundee City Council HQ.
Floors space in Dundee house could be leased out. Image: DC Thomson.

The administration will also look lease the floor area in Dundee House and other buildings across the city on a commercial basis.

In doing so the council are seeking to save in the region of £250,000 through additional income from future lease agreements.

Proposals previously mooted from council chiefs to close school pools and reduce bin collections have not been adopted in the SNP’s budget proposals.

There will also not be an increases in primary and secondary meal charges or increases on outdoor hospitality space permits.

Broughty Castle set for extra funding

The administration have also outlined a number of budget investments.

This includes an additional £50,000 to Leisure and Culture Dundee to support the continued opening of Broughty Castle on a reduced hours basis.

This would be a one-off investment, pending further engagement on the “delivery of a future sustainable operating model”.

Image shows: an exterior view of Broughty Castle. The imposing castle tower sits against a grey Tay Estuary and cloudy blue sky. For summer castles feature.
Broughty Castle could get a stay-of-execution.  Image: Paul Reid.

They are also pledging an additional £300,000 for the recruitment of additional seasonal environment staff and to support ongoing community clear up works.

A one-off financial contribution of £100,000 to Dundee Heritage Trust is also on the table, as is an investment of £60,000 in events that will “positively contribute to Dundee’s economic growth”.

Conversation