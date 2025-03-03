Ill-fated Caird Park driving range plans labelled ‘political priority’ by Dundee leisure chiefs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Dundee

Ill-fated Caird Park driving range plans labelled ‘political priority’ by Dundee leisure chiefs

Dundee City Council pledged to build a driving range at Caird Park following the closure of Camperdown golf course in 2020.

By Laura Devlin
A golfer at Caird Park. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
A golfer at Caird Park. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Plans to create a driving range facility at Caird Park golf course were labelled a “political priority” due to the negative publicity surrounding the Camperdown closure.

In August 2019, the SNP administration of Dundee City Council voted to shutter the golf course at Camperdown Park in a bid to save almost £400,000 a year in subsidies.

The decision proved to be controversial and hundreds of people signed a petition opposing its closure.

Camperdown Golf Course officially closed in April 2020.

Plans drawn up

However, to compensate for its loss, the council had committed to building a new driving range at Caird Park instead.

But it never materialised, with culture chiefs blaming the global pandemic.

Documents obtained by The Courier now reveal bosses at Leisure and Culture Dundee (LACD) – running Caird Park golf course on behalf of the council – discussed the driving range proposals a month prior to the Camperdown decision.

Minutes from a meeting of the LACD capital projects board held in July 2019 said the “proposals to concentrate the golf offer” in Caird Park increased the “importance of delivering the project in 2020”.

The current state of the former Camperdown golf course in Dundee. Image: Paul Reid.

The report, revealed after a Freedom of Information (FOI) request from The Courier, went on to say that plans already drawn up would be tested by an architect to provide an independent expert view for the council and board.

Subject to this advice, a report was expected to go before the local authority seeking approval to “progress at the earliest opportunity”.

Minutes from a capital board meeting held two months later reveal further discussions had been held on how best to create the driving range.

These included the possibility of re-profiling the Caird Park course, starting on the 16th tee, and building the driving range on the nine-hole course.

It was at this meeting that LACD chiefs “raised the political priority now attached to delivering the golf driving range in light of the publicity surrounding the closure of Camperdown and the commitments made by the administration”.

It was subsequently agreed the project would receive priority.

At November’s capital budget meeting, LACD bosses confirmed an option had been chosen which they “expected to see implemented as quickly as possible”.

The cost of the project was estimated to be £1.6 million.

Caird Park golf course set to close next month

But all capital projects from Leisure and Culture Dundee were put on hold in the wake of Covid-19 in 2020.

The last time the driving range project appears to have been mentioned by LACD in official minutes is January 2022, with information regarding its status redacted.

Last December councillors voted to close Caird Park golf course in a money-saving move.

LACD chief Judy Dobbie, speaking at the committee meeting when the decision was made, said plans for the range had been “far on” before the pandemic.

Judy Dobbie, chief of LACD. Image: DC Thomson.

Caird Park golf course is scheduled to shut in April, leaving Dundee with no municipal golf course.

A last-ditch attempt was made to save the facility by the Liberal Democrat group on Dundee City Council.

In their budget proposals, they suggested an additional one-off funding pledge of £435k for LACD which would enable the course to remain open until March 31 2026.

However, this failed to receive support from the other political parties.

Group leader Councillor Fraser Macpherson said: “Many of us opposed the original closure of Camperdown.

“What we said would be the bad outcome of that has come to pass.

“It’s very disappointing that just a few short years later, Caird Park golf course has been thrown away as well.

“The commitments given are not worth the paper they are printed on.”

More from Dundee

Roseangle House Nursery features in the latest care round-up.
Care round-up: Staff safety checks not carried out at Dundee nursery
Southesk Primary School, Angus
Dundee and Angus primary schools make list of Scotland's top 50
Captain Sam McCluskey holds aloft the league title trophy in front of his Dundee Rockets teammates.
Dundee Rockets eye grand slam after 'unbelievable' win to clinch league title
3
EE logo
EE addresses Dundee bogus workmen claims after concerns from residents
View of Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Readers have their say on Dundee's 8% council tax hike
32
Discovery Flexibles owner and CEO Jimmy Urquhart achieved the impossible when he took over the Dundee firm in 2019. Image: Alan Richardson
Dundee boss risked it all to rescue failing factory - but paid with his…
3
Reece Massie
Prolific Dundee car thief under supervision after long remand period
DJ Ally Bongo from Dundee.
Tayside man named Scottish Wedding DJ of the Year
Kuku's takeaway in Cupar is to close.
Owners' 'heavy heart' at Cupar takeaway closure ahead of Dundee move
Mark Watson
Dundee man guilty of neck slash attempted murder

Conversation