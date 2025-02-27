8% council tax rise approved in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
8% council tax rise approved in Dundee

The 2025/26 Dundee City Council budget has been set.

By Laura Devlin
Council Tax debt Dundee
Council tax in Dundee is going up. Image: DC Thomson/Shutterstock.

Dundee City Council have approved an 8% council tax increase from April 1.

The SNP administration voted to approve the group’s budget proposals at a special city governance committee meeting held on Thursday.

This means those living in Band D properties will pay an extra £119 a year.

The Labour group put forward a 5% increase, whilst the Liberal Democrats suggested 4.94% in their budget.

A budget consultation carried out by the council late last year found the majority of respondents favoured an increase of 3% to 5%.

UK government faces blame

Speaking at the Thursday’s meeting, many SNP councillors placed the blamed on the UK Labour government’s hike in employers national insurance contributions.

Councillor Heather Anderson said the money raised by the council tax rise would  equate to around 4% of the national insurance bill now faced by Dundee City Council.

Council leader Mark Flynn said: “(Employer national insurance increases) impacts across every sector.

“It is a complete tax on jobs and you can’t deny this. I think it is absolutely despicable.”

Dundee City Council leader Mark Flynn. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson.

Whist Councillor Lynn Short added: “If we were an independent country, as we should have been 11 years ago, we would not be facing the atrocities we are today.”

Along with the council tax rise, the approved budget includes:

  • Scrapping the small skip service
  • Reducing money allocated to secondary schools
  • Leasing floor area in Dundee House
  • Removing city marketing budget
  • Reducing funding given to Dundee Rep, DCA and Dundee Science Centre

Proposals previously mooted from council chiefs to close school pools and reduce bin collections were not adopted in the SNP’s budget proposals.

Broughty Castle saved

However, a series of investments were also approved.

These included additional £50,000 to Leisure and Culture Dundee to support the continued opening of Broughty Castle on a reduced hours basis.

An additional £300,000 for the recruitment of additional seasonal environment staff and to support ongoing community clear up works has also been pledged.

Broughty Castle has been saved. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson.

A one-off financial contribution of £100,000 to Dundee Heritage Trust was also approved, as was an investment of £60,000 in events that will “positively contribute to Dundee’s economic growth”.

However, calls from the Liberal Democrats to save the Caird Park golf course fell on deaf ears.

The group had suggested an additional one-off funding pledge of £435,000 for Leisure and Culture Dundee to enable the facility to remain open until March 31 2026.

But their budget proposals failed to gain the support of other councillors.

