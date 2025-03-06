Calls for ‘urgent clarity’ on Dundee Western Gateway school as land sold

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Calls for ‘urgent clarity’ on Dundee Western Gateway school as land sold

By Laura Devlin
Some of the homes already built in the Western Gateway.
“Urgent clarity” is needed on the future of the promised Dundee Western Gateway school after land earmarked for it was sold.

Housing developer Springfield announced last month that it has signed an agreement with Barratt for the sale of 2,480 plots of undeveloped land.

Six sites across Scotland, all with planning consent, were sold in a deal worth £64.2m.

Included in this is the land earmarked for the Western Gateway primary school.

In an email sent from the developer to MSPs – seen by The Courier – it is detailed that the change of ownership does not change the obligations.

This means the land is still contracted to be transferred to Dundee City Council by Barratt as required.

The commercial terms of the transfer of the school land will be agreed between the local authority and Barratt.

Questions over when school will be built

However, the sale has raised more questions over when the school will actually be built.

It had been hoped the school would be open by August 2026.

But the plans were dealt a blow in October 2023 after Dundee City Council failed to secure government funding.

The proposed Western Gateway/Ardler school catchments. Image: DC Thomson.

Council chiefs had applied to the Learning Estate Investment Programme in the hope it would cover around half of the £21.8 million cost.

A council report published last year reiterated their commitment to the school but revealed the price tag had since soared to £25m.

Approximately £4m will be funded by developer contributions with the balance being met from borrowing for the project.

However, the report revealed the project’s first round of funding, a sum of £7.5m, is not scheduled until 2026/27 – with the rest earmarked for 2027/28.

Residents ‘waited almost a decade’

In light of the news of the land sale, Scottish Labour MSP Michael Marra is calling for greater clarity on the school’s future.

He said: “The latest development in this saga is hugely frustrating for families in the Western Gateway.

Dundee-based North East MSP Michael Marra.
North East MSP Michael Marra. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

“The council must show leadership and provide urgent clarity to the community on when they can expect a school to be built.

“Any further delays will be unacceptable to residents, who have now waited almost a decade for a school.”

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “We understand that the change will create uncertainty within the community, but do not envisage any change to the proposed location of the school.

“The council will engage with both developers about delivery of the school and timing. As we have previously highlighted, delivery of the school requires servicing of the site to be carried out by the developer prior to the school being built.

“At the present time we do not envisage that there is a threat that the S75 payments will be clawed back by the developer, though we recognise that this is beyond our control.

“We will provide updates on progress as the position develops.”

