VIDEO: Stolen car set on fire after hitting tree near Ninewells Hospital

Police are investigating after a stolen car was set on fire after crashing into a tree near Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

Emergency services were called to Mallaig Avenue in Menzieshill in the early hours of Tuesday.

Dramatic footage shared with The Courier showed the car engulfed with flames.

Police have confirmed the car had been stolen.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a car on fire after colliding with a tree at Mallaig Avenue in Dundee at around 1.30am on Tuesday.

“The fire was extinguished and no one was injured.

“Inquiries have established the vehicle had been stolen a short time earlier.

“The fire is being treated as wilful and inquiries are ongoing.”

It is understood officers are yet to establish whether there is any link to fires that left five cars damaged in Dundee on Sunday night.