ScotRail snubs risk to life fears after Dundee platform fall

Earlier this week, The Courier told how a grandmother suffered serious injuries after falling between a train and the platform.

By Laura Devlin
Janet Bellis being attended to by the paramedics after falling at Dundee railway station. Image: Ian Bellis
ScotRail has dismissed calls for safety improvements at Dundee station despite three passengers falling on to tracks.

Earlier this week, The Courier told how a grandmother suffered serious injuries after falling between the train and the platform at Dundee station.

Janet Bellis, 68, broke five ribs and fractured her left femur after she fell whilst disembarking the train on February 14.

The grandmother said she could have died after she fell travelling to Dundee from Wales with her husband Ian to attend their grandchild’s christening.

Janet’s fall is the third such incident at Dundee station we have reported over a fourteen month period.

Dundee Station
Dundee Railway Station. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

And many readers have commented on social media and The Courier website detailing their own near misses at Dundee station due to large gaps between trains and platforms.

We have now asked ScotRail a series of questions about the safety mitigations at Dundee station and whether they will be making any changes in light of Janet’s fall.

They say passengers are told to “mind the gap” and also suggested Network Rail “standardises platform sizes”.

They did not respond to short-term suggestions offered by The Courier, including the use of portable ramps and hand rails.

Here’s how the train company responded in full.

Q. Is Scotrail considering any changes in light of this latest incident and previous ones? 

A. ScotRail regularly reviews station safety and works closely with industry partners including Network Rail to assess any potential improvements.

There’s information on this work on the Network Rail website (see ‘mind the gap’ section) – Station safety – Network Rail.

Q. Will Scotrail offer the use of portable ramps and/or hand rails as a temporary measure until this can be resolved? 

A. Dundee station, like many stations on Scotland’s railway, is equipped with safety measures, including audible and visual warnings advising customers to “mind the gap” when getting on and off trains.

Station staff are also available to assist passengers, and anyone who may require additional support is encouraged to contact us in advance so that arrangements can be made.

Janet’s husband Ian took this picture to illustrate the size of the gap. Image: Ian Bellis.

Q. ScotRail’s previous statement said: “We will continue to work closely with our industry partners to ensure our stations remain as safe as possible for everyone using them.” – What does this work involve?

A. When new trains are introduced, it would provide Network Rail the opportunity to standardise the platform heights across Scotland’s Railway to reduce the gap/height between train and platform.

Reporter’s note: Network Rail’s safety guidance, mentioned in the first answer, says gaps cannot be changed.

“Unfortunately we can’t reduce the gaps between trains and platforms. There are 2,500 stations in Britain built to varying specifications over the last 200 years, and there are many different designs of trains too.”

Janet and her husband disembarked at Platform 3. Image:  Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Q. Have any claims as a result of injuries caused by these gaps been settled out of court?

A. Any complaints made by customers would be investigated and treated on a case-by-case basis.

The Courier has contacted Network Rail for comment.

Conversation