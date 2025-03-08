Developer takes fight for Jessie’s Kitchen’s transformation approval to Holyrood

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Developer takes fight for Jessie’s Kitchen’s transformation approval to Holyrood

An application was submitted to the local authority last April seeking permission to create 13 self-catering apartments at Broomhall House.

By Laura Devlin
The category B-listed building was most recently in use as coffee shop Jessie’s Kitchen. Image: DC Thomson.
The developer behind plans to transform the former Jessie’s Kitchen building into luxury holiday apartments has taken the fight for planning permission to the Scottish Government.

In January, Dundee City Council’s planning committee voted to reject an application to convert the 19th century mansion into 13 self-catering apartments.

The category B-listed building was most recently in use as a coffee shop, Jessie’s Kitchen, which shut in summer 2022.

The application – lodged by local property developer Jennifer Olivier – also included plans for the Victorian conservatory and billiard room to be converted into a private dining experience.

Developer Jennifer Olivier at Broomhall House. Image: Mhairi Edwards.

However, 19 letters of objection were submitted against the proposals, including one from Broughty Ferry Community Council.

The group argued it was unclear as to whether it would be a boutique hotel – which would be managed – or short term lets.

They also said the planning statement submitted with the application failed to address concerns over noise, parking and on-site management.

Plans refused by councillors

Despite the concerns, Dundee planning officers recommended the plans should be given the green-light.

But councillors disagreed and Broughty Ferry representative Craig Duncan argued it would have detrimental effect on locals.

The planning committee voted to refuse the application by 12 votes to 11.

An appeal against the decision has now been lodged with the Scottish Government on behalf of the developers.

It argues the planning committee “did not support its reasons for refusal with any evidence to back it up”.

Jessie’s Kitchen shut three years ago. Image: DC Thomson.

Concerns were also raised over what the developer described as “not a fair and reasonable balance” given to the competing arguments for and against.

A supporting statement detailed that “86% more time was aired for objectors to put across their points”.

And they argued that objectors were “people from the immediate vicinity with their own personal, subjective, ill evidenced reasons to not want development”.

The appeal statement concluded that the proposals “strongly aligned” with Dundee’s local development plan and the reasons for refusal are “unwarranted”.

A target date for the appeal decision is May 28.

Conversation