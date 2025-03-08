Developer takes fight for Jessie’s Kitchen’s transformation approval to Holyrood

The developer behind plans to transform the former Jessie’s Kitchen building into luxury holiday apartments has taken the fight for planning permission to the Scottish Government.

In January, Dundee City Council’s planning committee voted to reject an application to convert the 19th century mansion into 13 self-catering apartments.

The category B-listed building was most recently in use as a coffee shop, Jessie’s Kitchen, which shut in summer 2022.

The application – lodged by local property developer Jennifer Olivier – also included plans for the Victorian conservatory and billiard room to be converted into a private dining experience.

However, 19 letters of objection were submitted against the proposals, including one from Broughty Ferry Community Council.

The group argued it was unclear as to whether it would be a boutique hotel – which would be managed – or short term lets.

They also said the planning statement submitted with the application failed to address concerns over noise, parking and on-site management.

Plans refused by councillors

Despite the concerns, Dundee planning officers recommended the plans should be given the green-light.

But councillors disagreed and Broughty Ferry representative Craig Duncan argued it would have detrimental effect on locals.

The planning committee voted to refuse the application by 12 votes to 11.

An appeal against the decision has now been lodged with the Scottish Government on behalf of the developers.

It argues the planning committee “did not support its reasons for refusal with any evidence to back it up”.

Concerns were also raised over what the developer described as “not a fair and reasonable balance” given to the competing arguments for and against.

A supporting statement detailed that “86% more time was aired for objectors to put across their points”.

And they argued that objectors were “people from the immediate vicinity with their own personal, subjective, ill evidenced reasons to not want development”.

The appeal statement concluded that the proposals “strongly aligned” with Dundee’s local development plan and the reasons for refusal are “unwarranted”.

A target date for the appeal decision is May 28.