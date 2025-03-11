Dundee Riverside Drive townhouses plan approved

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee Riverside Drive townhouses plan approved

An application was first submitted in July 2022 seeking planning permission to build detached and semi-detached properties south of the approach to the Tay Rail Bridge.

By Liam Rutherford Local Democracy Reporter
A CGI image of the proposed townhouses. Image: H&H Properties.
An application to build eight townhouses at Riverside Drive has been approved by councillors.

Lodged by H&H Properties UK Ltd, the approved plan will see four, three-story houses built next to the existing development on busy Dundee road.

These will have two bedrooms and a study on the ground floor, a lounge and kitchen on the first floor and two further bedrooms on the second floor.

A further four, four-story houses are also planned.

Objections raised

Six letters of objection were lodged against the plans, with objectors labelling the approval recommendation from planning bosses as “baffling.”

Among the concerns raised were fears regarding public transport, noise and air pollution from the neighbouring road and overdevelopment.

Speaking during the meeting, objector Gail Stirling said: “It’s alarming that there is no mention in the application of exhaust and road vehicle pollution.

“Councillors, I ask you would you be happy for your new-born child or grandchild to lie in their pram in the garden with nothing to stop pollution from vehicles on the road only a few meters away entering their developing lungs and brains?”

Townhouse plan for Riverside Drive approved. Image: Dundee City Council

Resident Dave Martin added: “The development itself has been carrying on for the last 17 years since initial planning.

“I can’t speak for all other residents but there is an element of exasperation across the residents at just how long this development is taking.”

Plans unanimously approved

However, the applicants argued the townhouse proposals would transform the “unsightly” area.

And despite the concerns raised by the objectors, planning bosses made assurances the issue of traffic pollution would not be significant.

Head of planning Gregor Hamilton said: “In terms of air quality, we liaise closely with environmental health in all planning applications and where they deem it necessary we will seek an air quality assessment.

“Despite the fact it’s a busy road, that’s not been sought in this case and that would indicate that air quality is not a significant issue.”

The application was unanimously approved by councillors at Monday’s planning committee.

