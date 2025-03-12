Dundee Planning Ahead: Kingsway Ikea store and Riverside townhouses approval

Swedish furniture giant Ikea looks set to open a store in Dundee.

A planning application has been submitted by the retailer to put up signs at an empty shop unit at Kingsway West Retail Park.

The unit in question is next door to Tapi Carpets.

Ikea has confirmed to The Courier that the Dundee outlet will be a “plan and order” point.

These are much smaller outlets dedicated to kitchen, bedroom, and living room planning.

Unlike the big shops – where you can browse goods and buy them on the day – these smaller stores give shoppers the chance to get home furnishing advice and expertise from Ikea staff.

Items are then ordered to the store for collection, or they can be picked up at a partner location or home delivered.

Dykes of Gray dentist

Meanwhile, a new dental practice is set to open at the Dykes of Gray housing estate.

Apex Dental Spa will take up an empty unit on Braes of Gray Road in the new housing development this summer.

It will be the first dentist to directly serve the hundreds of new residents at the site.

The practice will provide both NHS and private treatments.

Apex Dental Spa is recruiting for various roles including dental associates, hygienists, therapists, and nurses, creating new job opportunities in the area.

Residents can also pre-register via the practice website.

Riverside Drive townhouses

Plans for eight townhouses at Riverside Drive has been approved by councillors.

An application was first submitted in July 2022 seeking planning permission to build detached and semi-detached properties south of the approach to the Tay Rail Bridge.

The townhouses will be built next to the existing flats on Riverside Drive.

Councillors on the planning committee voted to approve the plans when they met on Monday.

This was despite several objections from members of the public – who raised concerns regarding air pollution from the neighbouring road and overdevelopment.

Dundee North End floodlights

Dundee North End FC are seeking permission to install floodlights at their North End Park stadium.

An application submitted to Dundee City Council details that they are required to meet SFA ground grading guidelines.

This includes the requirement to play evening and late afternoon matches and provide a light level of 200 lux on the field of play.

The proposed floodlights will be 8 x 15m galvanised steel, grey coloured columns that are erected around the pitch.

Each column will have LED luminaires aimed at the pitch surface to provide 200 lux.

Here are the links to the planning papers for the Dundee applications

Ikea

Dykes of Gray dentist

Riverside Drive townhouses

Dundee North End FC