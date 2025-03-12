Dundee Planning Ahead: Kingsway Ikea store and Riverside townhouses approval

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Dundee

Dundee Planning Ahead: Kingsway Ikea store and Riverside townhouses approval

Welcome to Planning Ahead, our weekly round-up of the latest planning proposals across Dundee.

By Laura Devlin
Ikea is set to open a store in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.
Ikea is set to open a store in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.

Swedish furniture giant Ikea looks set to open a store in Dundee.

A planning application has been submitted by the retailer to put up signs at an empty shop unit at Kingsway West Retail Park.

The unit in question is next door to Tapi Carpets.

Ikea has confirmed to The Courier that the Dundee outlet will be a “plan and order” point.

Ikea plans to put up signs at the Kingsway West Retail Park unit.
Ikea plans to put up signs at the Kingsway West Retail Park unit. Image: Ikea.

These are much smaller outlets dedicated to kitchen, bedroom, and living room planning.

Unlike the big shops – where you can browse goods and buy them on the day – these smaller stores give shoppers the chance to get home furnishing advice and expertise from Ikea staff.

Items are then ordered to the store for collection, or they can be picked up at a partner location or home delivered.

Dykes of Gray dentist

Meanwhile, a new dental practice is set to open at the Dykes of Gray housing estate.

Apex Dental Spa will take up an empty unit on Braes of Gray Road in the new housing development this summer.

It will be the first dentist to directly serve the hundreds of new residents at the site.

The dental practice at Dykes of Gray will occupy an empty unit. Image: Springfield Properties

The practice will provide both NHS and private treatments.

Apex Dental Spa is recruiting for various roles including dental associates, hygienists, therapists, and nurses, creating new job opportunities in the area.

Residents can also pre-register via the practice website.

Riverside Drive townhouses

Plans for eight townhouses at Riverside Drive has been approved by councillors.

An application was first submitted in July 2022 seeking planning permission to build detached and semi-detached properties south of the approach to the Tay Rail Bridge.

The townhouses will be built next to the existing flats on Riverside Drive.

A CGI image of the proposed townhouses. Image: H&H Properties.

Councillors on the planning committee voted to approve the plans when they met on Monday.

This was despite several objections from members of the public – who raised concerns regarding air pollution from the neighbouring road and overdevelopment.

Dundee North End floodlights

Dundee North End FC are seeking permission to install floodlights at their North End Park stadium.

An application submitted to Dundee City Council details that they are required to meet SFA ground grading guidelines.

This includes the requirement to play evening and late afternoon matches and provide a light level of 200 lux on the field of play.

Dundee North End fans during a Scottish Cup match between Dundee North End and Airdrieonians at North End Park, Image: Mark Scates /SNS Group.

The proposed floodlights will be 8 x 15m galvanised steel, grey coloured columns that are erected around the pitch.

Each column will have LED luminaires aimed at the pitch surface to provide 200 lux.

Here are the links to the planning papers for the Dundee applications

Ikea 

Dykes of Gray dentist 

Riverside Drive townhouses 

Dundee North End FC 

More from Dundee

The car on its roof in Broughty Ferry. Image: Our Broughty Ferry
Broughty Ferry road closed after car lands on its roof
Dundee University principal Shane O'Neill
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee University chief reveals institution could close if jobs aren't cut
10
Staff gather outside the Dalhousie building after the news breaks. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Staff and students slam Dundee University chiefs as job losses confirmed
4
The incident happened on Nursery Road in Broughty Ferry. Image: Google Maps
Van driven 'deliberately' at man in Broughty Ferry
Hedgehog Rabbie died just days after the Dighty Burn fires.
Hedgehog dies after suffering devastating burns in Dundee park fire
CR0052418, Laura Devlin, Dundee, Images as staff attending a principal's QT event at Dundee University where job losses will be confirmed. Picture shows; the Dundee University staff strikers outside the Dalhousie Building today. Tuesday 11h March, 2025. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Dundee University confirms 632 jobs at risk
25
Stephen Bennett at his new Casa Di Gelato ice cream shop site. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Dundee ice cream shop moves to new site after LEZ fallout
4
A CGI image of the proposed townhouses. Image: H&H Properties.
Dundee Riverside Drive townhouses plan approved
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Dundee City Council locked in legal wrangle over 'dangerous' Seagate building Picture shows; Scaffolding at the 'dangerous' building on the Seagate . Seagate, Dundee . Supplied by Andrew Robson Date; 11/03/2025
Dundee City Council forced into legal action to fix 'dangerous' Seagate building
Jack Tanbini
Dundee lottery winner must hand over £20k of drug-dealing proceeds

Conversation