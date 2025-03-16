In Pictures: Dundee’s Open Iftar brings communities together at V&A

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
In Pictures: Dundee’s Open Iftar brings communities together at V&A

Open Iftar is part of Ramadan Festival 2025 at the V&A Dundee.

Open Iftar at V&A Dundee. Images: Elliott Cansfield
Open Iftar at V&A Dundee. Images: Elliott Cansfield
By Heather Fowlie & Emma Grady

The V&A Dundee hosted a special Open Iftar as part of the Ramadan Festival 2025, bringing together people of all backgrounds to share in the spirit of the Islamic holy month.

Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, is a time of fasting, prayer, reflection, and charity for Muslims around the world. Each day, the fast is broken at Iftar, the evening meal marking sunset, often shared with family and the wider community.

The Ramadan Tent Project once again partnered with the V&A to host the event, which last year welcomed 300 attendees. This year, people gathered from 5:30pm to take part in the communal experience.

Leonie Bell, Director of V&A Dundee, said: “V&A Dundee looked forward to hosting Open Iftar with Ramadan Tent Project again this year. Open Iftar is a remarkable project, bringing together people of all faiths and none, and last year we welcomed 300 people to the museum for this event to celebrate the breaking of fast at sunset with food, family and communi

Take a look at our best photos by Elliott Cansfield of the event.

People taking part in the Open Iftar at V&A Dundee.
People taking part in the Open Iftar at V&A Dundee.
People taking part in the Open Iftar at V&A Dundee.
People taking part in the Open Iftar at V&A Dundee.
People taking part in the Open Iftar at V&A Dundee.
People taking part in the Open Iftar at V&A Dundee.
People taking part in the Open Iftar at V&A Dundee.
People taking part in the Open Iftar at V&A Dundee.
People taking part in the Open Iftar at V&A Dundee.
People taking part in the Open Iftar at V&A Dundee.
People taking part in the Open Iftar at V&A Dundee.
People taking part in the Open Iftar at V&A Dundee.
People taking part in the Open Iftar at V&A Dundee.
People taking part in the Open Iftar at V&A Dundee.
People taking part in the Open Iftar at V&A Dundee.
People taking part in the Open Iftar at V&A Dundee.
People taking part in the Open Iftar at V&A Dundee.
People taking part in the Open Iftar at V&A Dundee.
People taking part in the Open Iftar at V&A Dundee.
People taking part in the Open Iftar at V&A Dundee.
Speaker at the Open Iftar at V&A Dundee.
Speaker at the Open Iftar at V&A Dundee.
People taking part in the Open Iftar at V&A Dundee.
People taking part in the Open Iftar at V&A Dundee.
People taking part in the Open Iftar at V&A Dundee.
People taking part in the Open Iftar at V&A Dundee.
People taking part in the Open Iftar at V&A Dundee.
People taking part in the Open Iftar at V&A Dundee.
Food served at Open Iftar at V&A Dundee.
People taking part in the Open Iftar at V&A Dundee.
People taking part in the Open Iftar at V&A Dundee.
People taking part in the Open Iftar at V&A Dundee.
People taking part in the Open Iftar at V&A Dundee.
People taking part in the Open Iftar at V&A Dundee.
People taking part in the Open Iftar at V&A Dundee.
People taking part in the Open Iftar at V&A Dundee.
People taking part in the Open Iftar at V&A Dundee.
People taking part in the Open Iftar at V&A Dundee.
People taking part in the Open Iftar at V&A Dundee.
People taking part in the Open Iftar at V&A Dundee.
People taking part in the Open Iftar at V&A Dundee.
People taking part in the Open Iftar at V&A Dundee.
People taking part in the Open Iftar at V&A Dundee.
People taking part in the Open Iftar at V&A Dundee.
People taking part in the Open Iftar at V&A Dundee.
People taking part in the Open Iftar at V&A Dundee.
People taking part in the Open Iftar at V&A Dundee.
People taking part in the Open Iftar at V&A Dundee.
People taking part in the Open Iftar at V&A Dundee.
People taking part in the Open Iftar at V&A Dundee.
People taking part in the Open Iftar at V&A Dundee.
People taking part in the Open Iftar at V&A Dundee.
People taking part in the Open Iftar at V&A Dundee.

