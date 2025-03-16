In Pictures: Dundee’s Open Iftar brings communities together at V&A

The V&A Dundee hosted a special Open Iftar as part of the Ramadan Festival 2025, bringing together people of all backgrounds to share in the spirit of the Islamic holy month.

Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, is a time of fasting, prayer, reflection, and charity for Muslims around the world. Each day, the fast is broken at Iftar, the evening meal marking sunset, often shared with family and the wider community.

The Ramadan Tent Project once again partnered with the V&A to host the event, which last year welcomed 300 attendees. This year, people gathered from 5:30pm to take part in the communal experience.

Leonie Bell, Director of V&A Dundee, said: “V&A Dundee looked forward to hosting Open Iftar with Ramadan Tent Project again this year. Open Iftar is a remarkable project, bringing together people of all faiths and none, and last year we welcomed 300 people to the museum for this event to celebrate the breaking of fast at sunset with food, family and communi

Take a look at our best photos by Elliott Cansfield of the event.