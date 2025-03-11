Van driven ‘deliberately’ at man in Broughty Ferry

A van has been driven ‘deliberately’ at a man in Broughty Ferry.

The 35-year-old was uninjured but “left shaken” by the incident on Nursery Road at 10:30am on Tuesday.

Police say the blue Citroën Berlingo was last seen heading towards Forthill Road.

Police appeal for dashcam video after van deliberately driven at man in Broughty Ferry

Constable Michael Smith said: “We are appealing to anyone who may have been in the area at the time and witnessed what happened to contact police.

“In addition, we would urge anyone with dash-cam, mobile-phone or CCTV footage around the time of the incident to get in touch, as it may assist with our enquiries.”

Police have asked anyone with information to call 101, quoting incident number 1058 of March 11 2025, or to contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.