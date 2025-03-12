Dundee councillors reverse Airbnb planning refusal despite neighbour concerns

Dundee councillors have reversed the decision to refuse permission for a city Airbnb despite objections from neighbours.

An application had been lodged with the local authority seeking permission for a short-term let to operate on Janefield Place in Stobswell.

The two-bedroom property, run by Caroline Milne, can host up to three guests and has already been operating for over a year.

It currently has a rating of 4.86 on the Airbnb website.

Under new Scottish Government legislation, all short-term lets now require a licence to run.

However, Ms Milne’s bid was rejected by council planning officers last year.

In refusing the application, they determined the short-term would risk an increase in noise and disturbance and lead to “a reduced sense of security.”

Objections raised

An appeal against the refusal was heard by Dundee City Council’s local review body on Tuesday.

Committee members were told that five letters of objection had been lodged against the application.

Those opposing the short-term let argued safety and security could be compromised and that there is insufficient parking in the area.

One objector, Carolyn Clark, wrote: “The tenement is a very close community of six flats and all residents are very respectful of each other.

“The people who rent on a short term let (basis) do not have respect for the others in

the block.

“There is noise in the close at all hours which disturbs us. This new situation is upsetting.”

Another, Avril Henderson, added: “I want to know who my neighbours are and not be meeting strangers in the close or when leaving my flat,

“I find this unsettling but I’m also unhappy that this is causing stress for our residential community.”

Councillors reverse planning refusal

However, following a site visit, councillors disagreed with the officers assessment that the short-stay accommodation would be a negative addition to the area.

Instead, they believed it would be a “benefit” to the city and opted to reverse the decision to refuse planning permission.

“I think the site visit was really useful”, councillor Stewart Hunter added.

“For me, I think I don’t see anything that would give me that much cause for concern.”