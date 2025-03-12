Dundee councillors reverse Airbnb planning refusal despite neighbour concerns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee

Dundee councillors reverse Airbnb planning refusal despite neighbour concerns

The bid was initially rejected by council planning officers last year who said that the short-term let would negatively affect the amenity of local residents.

By Liam Rutherford Local Democracy Reporter
Councillors reverse planning refusal for short term let on Janefield Place: Image: AirBnB
Dundee councillors have reversed the decision to refuse permission for a city Airbnb despite objections from neighbours.

An application had been lodged with the local authority seeking permission for a short-term let to operate on Janefield Place in Stobswell.

The two-bedroom property, run by Caroline Milne, can host up to three guests and has already been operating for over a year.

It currently has a rating of 4.86 on the Airbnb website.

Under new Scottish Government legislation, all short-term lets now require a licence to run.

However, Ms Milne’s bid was rejected by council planning officers last year.

In refusing the application, they determined the short-term would risk an increase in noise and disturbance and lead to “a reduced sense of security.”

Objections raised

An appeal against the refusal was heard by Dundee City Council’s local review body on Tuesday.

Committee members were told that five letters of objection had been lodged against the application.

Those opposing the short-term let argued safety and security could be compromised and that there is insufficient parking in the area.

One objector, Carolyn Clark, wrote: “The tenement is a very close community of six flats and all residents are very respectful of each other.

“The people who rent on a short term let (basis) do not have respect for the others in
the block.

“There is noise in the close at all hours which disturbs us. This new situation is upsetting.”

Short term let on Janefield Place: Image: AirBnB

Another, Avril Henderson, added: “I want to know who my neighbours are and not be meeting strangers in the close or when leaving my flat,

“I find this unsettling but I’m also unhappy that this is causing stress for our residential community.”

Councillors reverse planning refusal

However, following a site visit, councillors disagreed with the officers assessment that the short-stay accommodation would be a negative addition to the area.

Instead, they believed it would be a “benefit” to the city and opted to reverse the decision to refuse planning permission.

“I think the site visit was really useful”, councillor Stewart Hunter added.

“For me, I think I don’t see anything that would give me that much cause for concern.”

