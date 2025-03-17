Dundee woman in limbo after Raac found in flat after mum’s death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee woman in limbo after Raac found in flat after mum’s death

Arlene Jeffrey fears she will be left with a huge bill on her mum's Menziehill flat that was left in a will for her grandchildren after her death on Christmas Day.

By Laura Devlin
Arlene Jeffrey outside the block of flats on Cart Place. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
A Dundee woman has been left in financial limbo after Raac was discovered in the flat left by her mum who died on Christmas Day.

Arlene Jeffrey told The Courier that her mum’s will stipulated the home on Cart Place should be sold so the money could be shared out between her grandkids.

She had lived in the flat for over 50 years before she died last year and bought it under the ‘right to buy’ scheme.

But the Menzieshill housing development is one found by Dundee City Council to have been built using Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (Raac).

The material was used as a cheaper and lighter alternative to heavier concrete in both public and private buildings, primarily between the 1950s and the 1990s.

There are hundreds of homes in Dundee affected by the crisis.

‘We don’t know what’s going to happen’

In Dundee, Raac was used solely in roofs – including the Cart Place block where Arlene’s mum lived.

“I just found out about this when (my mum) died”, the 62-year-old explained.

“We’re in limbo now, we don’t know what’s going to happen.

“We’re not rushing to sell the flat but you’ve got enough stress as it is.”

Arlene Jeffrey on the top stairwell where there is scaffolding with metal sheeting across the ceiling. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

The Courier has launched our Trapped by Raac campaign to help those affected by the burgeoning crisis.

They need 10,000 people to sign this petition to give them a voice – so we’re asking our readers to help them achieve that goal.

Homeowners forced to fork out for repairs

The local authority argues it has no ongoing maintenance responsibilities or liability towards owners who bought their former council properties under the ‘right to buy’ scheme.

This means Arlene could face a hefty bill if she wishes to address the Raac situation in her mum’s block which she would need to do before selling the flat.

This, Arlene says, is money the family don’t have.

Arlene says she and her family have been left in limbo. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

She said: “It’s not cheap and I’ve not got thousands of pounds to pay for that.

“This is not through any fault of our own – the (authorities) used this material.

“My fear is they are going to wait until someone’s roof caves in before they do anything.”

A spokesperson for Dundee City Council previously said: “Where properties are privately owned, responsibility for maintenance lies with owners who are recommended to seek their own advice regarding the condition of Raac present within their property.”

Campaigners invited to Parliament

The Raac crisis in Dundee has reached a stage where campaigners are now being asked to attend the Scottish parliament next week to give evidence.

Yvette Hoskins will travel to Edinburgh on Tuesday morning to address the housing and planning committee.

She has led the fight in Dundee and also worked with Angus affected property owners and council tenants.

Yvette and her husband, Wayne Hoskins, have been left unable to sell their flat in Craigie after it was discovered to contain the defective concrete.

Wayne and Yvette Hoskins of the Dundee Raac Campaign Group. Image: Kim Cessford/ DC Thomson

They have lived in the first-floor property with their two children for 15 years.

Yvette, who is backing The Courier’s campaign along with her husband and Arlene, will present a number of issues, including her belief that surveys are not being conducted properly.

She said: “I’m going down because we’ve received information that people are just coming in, walking around for five minutes, doing a visual inspection and leaving again.”

Negative equity, mortgage concerns and mental health will also form part of her presentation.

Yvette told The Courier: “We’re going to cover all the issues.

“Mental stress and wellbeing and everything that is causing damage to people’s health overall.”

