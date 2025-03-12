Gallery: All the best photos from the Dundee Schools Cross Country Championships

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gallery: All the best photos from the Dundee Schools Cross Country Championships

The event was organised by the Active Schools Team for Primary and ASN races, with Braeview Academy organising the Secondary Races.

Dundee Primary Schools Cross Country Championships 2025. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Dundee Primary Schools Cross Country Championships 2025. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Heather Fowlie

The Dundee Schools Cross Country event at Baxter Park where Primary and Secondary kids raced to capture the spirit and determination of young athletes from across Dundee.

The primary schools competing in the morning on a challenging 1300m course, races included P6 girls, P6 boys, P7 girls, and P7 boys. The Secondary School pupils that took place in the afternoon were races for S1, S2, S3, and Senior students. The ASN Races for Primary and Secondary pupils with Additional Support Needs, started at 12:00 PM.

Trophies and medals were awarded to individuals and team winners. Here is the list of the winners below.

Primary Cross Country Championships:

P6 Girls
1st Orla Fergus Forthill P.S
2nd Ivy Duncan Ballumbie P.S
3rd Millie Houston Barnhill P.S

P6 Boys
1st Seth Dailly Blackness P.S
2nd Caleb Johnston Clepington P.S
3rd Murray Black Forthill P.S

P7 Girls
1st Jessica Don Claypotts Castle P.S
2nd Aubree Craig Clepington P.S
3rd Zara McNaughton St Josephs R.C P.S

P7 Boys
1st Jude Rattray St Andrew’s R.C P.S
2nd Kian O’Rourke Sidlaw View P.S
3rd Lorcan Eykelenboom Blackness P.S

Results ASN cross country race:

1st Bradley Thomson Kingspark School
2nd Rory Thomson Kingspark School
3rd Shlok Karra-Paul Braeview Academy

ASN Girls

1st Abbie Hadden Kingspark
2nd Kira McGuiness Kingspark
3rd Georgia Buchan Kingspark

Primary ASN
1st Alexander Thomson Ballumbie P.S
2nd Kaia Fleming Ballumbie P.S
3rd Riley Hughes Ballumbie P.S

Take a look at the best pictures by our photographer Steve MacDougall.

Primary 6 boys at Baxter Park.
Go Go Go! Primary 6 boys running as fast as they can.
Primary 6 girl Abigail Mills, Blackness PS, stares toward the finish line.
Primary 6 girls running towards the finish line!
Primary 6 boys winner Seth Dailly, Blackness PS.
Dundee Primary Schools Cross Country Championships 2025.
Lots of support from the schools and teachers!
Primary 6 Chen Cathro, Eastern PS, finishing ahead of Lewis Harrison, Blackness PS
Alex Ekpete, Ballumbie PS  who finished 6th racing to the end!
A very competitive race.
16G Damian Kacmar, Glebelands PS battling until the end against Jack Watt, Sidlawview PS
Running in his socks Josh Wighton, Sidlawview PS finishing strong alongside Brooklyn Hansen , St Clement’s RC PS
Primary 7 girls taking off from the start.
Primary 7 girls racing to the finish line.
Winner Jessica Don, Claypotts Castle PS making her way across the course.
Primary 7 boys  Winner Jude Rattray, St Andrews RC PS, leading the pack.
Primary 7 boys making their way across the field.
Primary 7 girls – 2nd place Aubree Craig, Clepington PS,  ahead of 3rd place Zara McNaughton, St Jospeh’s RC PS
Primry 6 girls medals from left to right is bronze Millie Houston (Barnhill PS), gold Orla Fergus (Forthill PS) and silver Ivy Duncan (Ballumbie PS).
Primary 7 Michael Petkevics, St Andrews RC PS finishing with a sprint!
Primary 6 boys medals, left to right is silver Caleb Johnston (Clepington PS), gold Seth Dailly (Blackness PS) and Murray Black (Forthill PS)
Primary 7 girls medals from left to right is silver Aubree Craig (Clepington PS), gold Jessica Don (Claypotts Castle PS) and bronze Zara McNaughton (St Joseph’s RC PS)
Primary 7 boys medals, left to right is silver Kian O’Rourke (Sidlawview PS), gold Jude Rattray (St Andrew’s RC PS) and bronze Lorcan Eykelenboom (Blackness PS)

 

