Gallery: All the best photos from the Dundee Schools Cross Country Championships

The Dundee Schools Cross Country event at Baxter Park where Primary and Secondary kids raced to capture the spirit and determination of young athletes from across Dundee.

The primary schools competing in the morning on a challenging 1300m course, races included P6 girls, P6 boys, P7 girls, and P7 boys. The Secondary School pupils that took place in the afternoon were races for S1, S2, S3, and Senior students. The ASN Races for Primary and Secondary pupils with Additional Support Needs, started at 12:00 PM.

Trophies and medals were awarded to individuals and team winners. Here is the list of the winners below.

Primary Cross Country Championships:



P6 Girls

1st Orla Fergus Forthill P.S

2nd Ivy Duncan Ballumbie P.S

3rd Millie Houston Barnhill P.S

P6 Boys

1st Seth Dailly Blackness P.S

2nd Caleb Johnston Clepington P.S

3rd Murray Black Forthill P.S

P7 Girls

1st Jessica Don Claypotts Castle P.S

2nd Aubree Craig Clepington P.S

3rd Zara McNaughton St Josephs R.C P.S

P7 Boys

1st Jude Rattray St Andrew’s R.C P.S

2nd Kian O’Rourke Sidlaw View P.S

3rd Lorcan Eykelenboom Blackness P.S

Results ASN cross country race:

1st Bradley Thomson Kingspark School

2nd Rory Thomson Kingspark School

3rd Shlok Karra-Paul Braeview Academy

ASN Girls

1st Abbie Hadden Kingspark

2nd Kira McGuiness Kingspark

3rd Georgia Buchan Kingspark

Primary ASN

1st Alexander Thomson Ballumbie P.S

2nd Kaia Fleming Ballumbie P.S

3rd Riley Hughes Ballumbie P.S

Take a look at the best pictures by our photographer Steve MacDougall.