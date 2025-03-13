71 Brewing expansion plans continue as licence secured from Dundee City Council

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Dundee

71 Brewing expansion plans continue as licence secured from Dundee City Council

Plans to add a taproom, art gallery, beer school and architectural studio to the 71 Brewing headquarters were approved back in 2022.

By Liam Rutherford Local Democracy Reporter
A mock-up of the plans.
Artist’s impression of the outdoor seating area at 71 Brewing in Dundee.

Plans to expand Dundee’s 71 Brewing have taken a step forward as a  licence variation is approved by councillors.

Plans to add a taproom, art gallery, beer school and architectural studio to the Bellfield Street headquarters were agreed by the authority back in 2022.

When complete, the development will also include a studio space, beer museum and retail area.

The red brick building has been home to the firm since 2016.

It was previously known as Blackness Iron Works and has been the base for both a removal company and an arts collective since its construction in the early 1900s.

Licence approved

Brewery bosses applied to vary their existing licence to allow them to continue to implement their expansion plans.

Their application was approved by councillors on the licencing committee on Thursday.

This means 71 Brewing will now be able to extend their opening hours, show live sport and allow outdoor drinking.

Other activities such as film screenings and theatre events will also be held.

The brewery on Bellfield Street.

Expansion ongoing

Work is currently still ongoing at the 71 Brewing HQ.

This involves extending their capacity to enable them to 255 visitors. This, however, may be subject to change following completion of the work.

Live music and DJ performances are also planned but bosses are yet to secure permission for this.

Under the approved licence, only background music will be permitted until the relevant work is complete.

Committee convener Steven Hunter said: “Clearly the applicant is still trying to put some work in to get to the stage where they can do more than just background music.

“Once that work is done the board will make a decision, hopefully just a rubber stamp.”

More from Dundee

John Swinney
John Swinney accused of knowing about scale of Dundee University job losses 'for weeks'
6
To go with story by James Simpson. Store set to close next month at Farmfoods on Macalpine Road in Dundee. Picture shows; Farmfoods at Macalpine Road. Macalpine Road, Dundee. James Simpson/DCT Media Date; 12/03/2025
Locals 'so sad' at Dundee Farmfoods closure and say shop is 'always busy'
Owner Janine Wallace, right, and colleague Emily Bartle-Haigh are moving out of Browjam on Perth Road. Image: Janine Wallace
Dundee brows salon closing after 12 years as owner focuses on education
Gladiators star Sheli McCoy
Gladiators star in running to become new Dundee University rector
Traffic on the A90 approach to the Swallow Roundabout. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
VIDEO: Drivers facing daily delays at Swallow Roundabout - but developer refuses to comment
2
Dundee Sheriff Court
Jurors hear chilling recording of Dundee domestic abuser
Duncan of Jordanstone art and design college
What does Dundee University crisis mean for Duncan of Jordanstone art college?
5
Lorraine Kelly following her honorary degree in 2008. Image: DC Thomson.
Lorraine Kelly ‘devastated’ by Dundee University job cuts as former rector speaks out
Dundee Primary Schools Cross Country Championships 2025. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Best photos from the Dundee Schools Cross Country Championships
North East MSP Michael Marra. Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Dundee University: SNP government told to provide £75m 'industrial style bailout'
11

Conversation