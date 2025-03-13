71 Brewing expansion plans continue as licence secured from Dundee City Council

Plans to expand Dundee’s 71 Brewing have taken a step forward as a licence variation is approved by councillors.

Plans to add a taproom, art gallery, beer school and architectural studio to the Bellfield Street headquarters were agreed by the authority back in 2022.

When complete, the development will also include a studio space, beer museum and retail area.

The red brick building has been home to the firm since 2016.

It was previously known as Blackness Iron Works and has been the base for both a removal company and an arts collective since its construction in the early 1900s.

Licence approved

Brewery bosses applied to vary their existing licence to allow them to continue to implement their expansion plans.

Their application was approved by councillors on the licencing committee on Thursday.

This means 71 Brewing will now be able to extend their opening hours, show live sport and allow outdoor drinking.

Other activities such as film screenings and theatre events will also be held.

Expansion ongoing

Work is currently still ongoing at the 71 Brewing HQ.

This involves extending their capacity to enable them to 255 visitors. This, however, may be subject to change following completion of the work.

Live music and DJ performances are also planned but bosses are yet to secure permission for this.

Under the approved licence, only background music will be permitted until the relevant work is complete.

Committee convener Steven Hunter said: “Clearly the applicant is still trying to put some work in to get to the stage where they can do more than just background music.

“Once that work is done the board will make a decision, hopefully just a rubber stamp.”