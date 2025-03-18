‘Enjoy your hell’ — Father’s message to Dundee predator who bombarded teen with X-rated Snapchat messages

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Enjoy your hell’ — Father’s message to Dundee predator who bombarded teen with X-rated Snapchat messages

Ben Johnston had 10 more months added onto the end of the extended sentence he's serving for sexual assaulting two females with intent to rape them.

By Ross Gardiner
Ben Johnston
Ben Johnston. Image: Facebook

A dangerous Dundee predator sent a teen lewd Snapchat messages, including a video of him mimicking having sex with her.

38-year-old Ben Johnston flooded his 15-year-old victim’s phone with sick messages and snaps, including of his naked genitals.

His course of offending took place just two months before a jury convicted him of sexually assaulting two females with the intention of raping them while prowling around Dundee.

As he was led out the dock in handcuffs, Johnston apologised to the girl’s father who was in the public gallery.

He responded: “Enjoy your hell – he ruined my daughter’s life.”

Snapchat sleaze

Prosecutor Duncan MacKenzie told Dundee Sheriff Court Johnston asked for his victim’s Snapchat details while they were in a lift in a block of flats in Dundee on November 14 last year.

He began sending her messages from his account BennyBoyDFC.

Johnston – on bail for the other serious sexual offences – asked for a photo.

She began to feel uncomfortable when he asked where she was and offered to drive her.

Iphone with apps
Johnston sent lurid pictures through the Snapchat app. Image: Shutterstock

Johnston went on to send a photograph of his erect penis and more explicit images two days later.

He also sent her a video of himself leaning over a sofa mimicking having sex with the caption: “I can’t wait to bend you over.”

Days later, she was with a relative when Johnston sent a photograph of his genitals covered by a penis pump.

The girl told her father and police were contacted.

No realistic alternative to jail

Johnston pled guilty to coercing a child into seeing sexual images and video from his Tulloch Court home on various occasions between November 14 and 22 last year.

He admitted this was for sexual gratification or to humiliate, distress or alarm the teenager.

Ben Johnston
Ben Johnston bombarded the girl with unwanted messages. Image: Facebook

His solicitor David Duncan said: “There was a lengthy report prepared for the last case which assessed both Mr Johnston’s personal difficulties but also expressed concerns about his behaviour and decision-making.

“The sentencing sheriff on the last occasion made it clear that he felt there was an unhealthy preoccupation within Mr Johnston and that is obviously always going to be a concern for the court.

“I recognise that this offending crosses the custody threshold. There are no realistic alternatives.

“The issues of risk, public protection and punishment have been fairly comprehensively addressed in the existing sentence.”

Unhealthy preoccupation

Sheriff Gregor Murray jailed Johnston for 10 months, to be served consecutively to his ongoing sentence.

He made a 10-year non-harassment order to protect Johnston’s victim and placed him on the sex offenders register for a decade.

The sheriff said: “Your lawyer has just advised me that the last sheriff thought there was an unhealthy preoccupation – I agree with that assessment.

“This was a serious offence. It followed two far more serious offences.

“It’s your seventh conviction in relation to events in 2024.

“There could be no question of anything other than custody in your case.”

Prior attacks

In January, Johnston was convicted of sexually assaulting two females with the intention of raping them by jurors at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Johnston sat at an unofficial taxi rank with the word taxi etched into dirt on his car when he gave a drunk woman a lift home before abusing her.

Police who came to discuss the incident found him in possession of a sex toy.

Months later, he abused a schoolgirl after driving her around Dundee.

For those offences, he was sentenced to four years in jail, two more extended and will spend the rest of his life on the sex offenders register.

