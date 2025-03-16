In Pictures: Granite City Roller Derby thrills Dundee with double-header showdown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
In Pictures: Granite City Roller Derby thrills Dundee with double-header showdown

Granite City Roller Derby hosted their first doubleheader on Saturday.

Northern Fights vs New Town during their match. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By Heather Fowlie & Emma Grady

Four teams went head-to-head in Dundee as Granite City Roller Derby came to the city on Saturday.

The event saw Northern Fights vs New Town and afterwards an exciting battle unfolded between Northern Knights vs Lothi-Mean.

Roller Derby is a fast-paced and full-contact indoor sport played by teams on quad roller skates and is currently thought to be the fastest-growing sport in the world.

The Courier photographer Mhairi Edwards was there to capture all the action.

Northern Fights and New Town pose for a picture.
The referees took their job very seriously.
Action from the match.
Some laughs during play.
Its all very hard work.
Competitive but friendly match.
Northern Fights watch on during the last round.
The smile to the cameras before a round starts.
The audience cheer on the players.
Action from the match.
The two teams celebrate after the match is complete.
Action from the match.
The teams have a laugh between rounds.
Action from the match.
The audience cheer on the players.
Action from the match.
The teams don’t shy away, they get stuck in.
Action from the match.
The audience are pensive as they watch on during a pivotal moment.
Action shots from the match.
The referees double check a move.
Just a wee tumble.
A view of the match.

Conversation