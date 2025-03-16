Dundee In Pictures: Granite City Roller Derby thrills Dundee with double-header showdown Granite City Roller Derby hosted their first doubleheader on Saturday. Northern Fights vs New Town during their match. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson By Heather Fowlie & Emma Grady March 16 2025, 12:08pm March 16 2025, 12:08pm Share In Pictures: Granite City Roller Derby thrills Dundee with double-header showdown Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/5202436/granite-city-roller-derby-thrill-dundee-with-double-header-showdown/ Copy Link 0 comment Four teams went head-to-head in Dundee as Granite City Roller Derby came to the city on Saturday. The event saw Northern Fights vs New Town and afterwards an exciting battle unfolded between Northern Knights vs Lothi-Mean. Roller Derby is a fast-paced and full-contact indoor sport played by teams on quad roller skates and is currently thought to be the fastest-growing sport in the world. The Courier photographer Mhairi Edwards was there to capture all the action. Northern Fights and New Town pose for a picture. The referees took their job very seriously. Action from the match. Some laughs during play. Its all very hard work. Competitive but friendly match. Northern Fights watch on during the last round. The smile to the cameras before a round starts. The audience cheer on the players. Action from the match. The two teams celebrate after the match is complete. Action from the match. The teams have a laugh between rounds. Action from the match. The audience cheer on the players. Action from the match. The teams don’t shy away, they get stuck in. Action from the match. The audience are pensive as they watch on during a pivotal moment. Action shots from the match. The referees double check a move. Just a wee tumble. A view of the match.
