Dundee United fans lead colourful march to Tannadice on derby day

Pre-match scenes showed the United supporters making their way towards Tannadice.

Dundee United fans march to Tannadice Stadium, Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Dundee United fans march to Tannadice Stadium, Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Finn Nixon & Emma Grady

A large crowd of Dundee United supporters marched through the streets around Tannadice Stadium before their home match against Dundee.

United supporters gathered on at the bottom of Isla Street at just after 2pm.

There were colourful scenes as they made their way up the hill to Tannadice from the junction with Main Street.

Many fans were carrying giant tangerine and white flags or banners.

Drums and flares also added to the atmosphere as many youngsters joined in.

The big derby match got underway at 3pm, with Dundee running out 4-2 winners.

Courier photographer Steve MacDougall captured some of the scenes from the pre-match march.

An electric atmosphere from Dundee United fans.
Dundee United fans on their way to Tannadice Stadium.
Orange flares filled the air.
The march to Tannadice Stadium.

Capturing the moments.
A great turnout of Dundee United fans.
Dundee United fans fill the streets of Dundee.
Dundee United fans hyped up.
Dundee United fans making themselves known.
Dundee United fans sing and chant through the march.
Dundee United fans out in full support.
Dundee United fans in good spirits.
Dundee United fans march to the ground.

