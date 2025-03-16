Dundee United fans lead colourful march to Tannadice on derby day

A large crowd of Dundee United supporters marched through the streets around Tannadice Stadium before their home match against Dundee.

United supporters gathered on at the bottom of Isla Street at just after 2pm.

There were colourful scenes as they made their way up the hill to Tannadice from the junction with Main Street.

Many fans were carrying giant tangerine and white flags or banners.

Drums and flares also added to the atmosphere as many youngsters joined in.

The big derby match got underway at 3pm, with Dundee running out 4-2 winners.

Courier photographer Steve MacDougall captured some of the scenes from the pre-match march.