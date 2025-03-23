In Pictures: Dundee Indian Dance Show lights up Dudhope Multicultural Centre

The Dundee Indian Dance Show was a vibrant celebration of Indian culture.

The event, held at the Dudhope Multicultural Centre on Saturday, featured a diverse group of dancers from various backgrounds.

Centre manager Pratima said: “Our dancers come from places like India, Bangladesh, France, and Scotland, and we have both beginners and experienced performers.

“For this show, we even have dancers from London and Edinburgh joining us.”

The performance showcased a mix of classical Indian dance forms, including Bharatanatyam, Kathak, and Odissi, alongside Bollywood and Sufi dance.

Shweta, the dance teacher, explained, “I bring a deep knowledge of these dances, and we aim to reflect the diversity of Indian dance through our costumes and performances.”

With a theme inspired by the Holi festival, the show told stories through rhythm, movement, and expression.

Pratima added, “We want our shows to foster community and help people stay connected to their heritage.”

Photographer Alan Richardson went along to capture the best moments