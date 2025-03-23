In Pictures: Dundee Indian Dance Show lights up Dudhope Multicultural Centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee

In Pictures: Dundee Indian Dance Show lights up Dudhope Multicultural Centre

The Dundee Indian Dance Show at Dudhope Multicultural Centre on March 22 celebrated Indian culture through vibrant dance, storytelling, and rhythm. Explore the highlights in our picture gallery

Dundee dancers of Bharatiya Ashram at the Dudhope Multicultural Centre on Saturday night. Image: Alan Richardson
Dundee dancers of Bharatiya Ashram at the Dudhope Multicultural Centre on Saturday night. Image: Alan Richardson
By Katherine Ferries & Heather Fowlie

The Dundee Indian Dance Show was a vibrant celebration of Indian culture.

The event, held at the Dudhope Multicultural Centre on Saturday, featured a diverse group of dancers from various backgrounds.

Centre manager Pratima said: “Our dancers come from places like India, Bangladesh, France, and Scotland, and we have both beginners and experienced performers.

“For this show, we even have dancers from London and Edinburgh joining us.”

The performance showcased a mix of classical Indian dance forms, including Bharatanatyam, Kathak, and Odissi, alongside Bollywood and Sufi dance.

Shweta, the dance teacher, explained, “I bring a deep knowledge of these dances, and we aim to reflect the diversity of Indian dance through our costumes and performances.”

With a theme inspired by the Holi festival, the show told stories through rhythm, movement, and expression.

Pratima added, “We want our shows to foster community and help people stay connected to their heritage.”

Photographer Alan Richardson went along to capture the best moments

Young dancers wait for there dress rehearsal.
Last rehearsals in the dressing room before the show.
Finishing touched to the make up.
Young dancers back stage before the performance.
Hair pieces being attached.
Dundee dancers of Bharatiya Ashram presented an evening of music and classical dances.
The show took place at the Dudhope Multicultural Centre in Dundee.
Beautiful traditional garments were worn during the dances.
Every step tells a story and every move is a celebration of tradition
A mesmerizing performance.
The crowds were silently watching throughout the performance.
Music and classical dances filled the Centre.
Dundee was lit with the vibrant energy of Indian dance.
Tradition, talent, and timeless beauty.
A spectacular celebration of Indian culture.
A simple set was all that was needed. Colour was brought to the stage with the costumes.
And Spin!
A range of talented dancers in various age groups.
The show had a very positive and upbeat atmosphere.
The kids dancing in unison.
Learning the art of dance from a young age.
The dance was not just for the ladies!
Dundee dancers of Bharatiya Ashram strike a pose.
A wonderful and elegant dance.
The music captured the traditional Indian spirit.
An evening full of passion, talent, and cultural pride.
Step by step, beat by beat.
An unforgettable evening filled with grace, elegance, and the heart of Indian dance.

 

 

 

