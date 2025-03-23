Dundee In Pictures: Dundee Indian Dance Show lights up Dudhope Multicultural Centre The Dundee Indian Dance Show at Dudhope Multicultural Centre on March 22 celebrated Indian culture through vibrant dance, storytelling, and rhythm. Explore the highlights in our picture gallery Dundee dancers of Bharatiya Ashram at the Dudhope Multicultural Centre on Saturday night. Image: Alan Richardson By Katherine Ferries & Heather Fowlie March 23 2025, 2:06pm March 23 2025, 2:06pm Share In Pictures: Dundee Indian Dance Show lights up Dudhope Multicultural Centre Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/5207236/dundee-indian-dance-show-dudhope-multicultural-centre-photo-gallery/ Copy Link 0 comment The Dundee Indian Dance Show was a vibrant celebration of Indian culture. The event, held at the Dudhope Multicultural Centre on Saturday, featured a diverse group of dancers from various backgrounds. Centre manager Pratima said: “Our dancers come from places like India, Bangladesh, France, and Scotland, and we have both beginners and experienced performers. “For this show, we even have dancers from London and Edinburgh joining us.” The performance showcased a mix of classical Indian dance forms, including Bharatanatyam, Kathak, and Odissi, alongside Bollywood and Sufi dance. Shweta, the dance teacher, explained, “I bring a deep knowledge of these dances, and we aim to reflect the diversity of Indian dance through our costumes and performances.” With a theme inspired by the Holi festival, the show told stories through rhythm, movement, and expression. Pratima added, “We want our shows to foster community and help people stay connected to their heritage.” Photographer Alan Richardson went along to capture the best moments Young dancers wait for there dress rehearsal. Last rehearsals in the dressing room before the show. Finishing touched to the make up. Young dancers back stage before the performance. Hair pieces being attached. Dundee dancers of Bharatiya Ashram presented an evening of music and classical dances. The show took place at the Dudhope Multicultural Centre in Dundee. Beautiful traditional garments were worn during the dances. Every step tells a story and every move is a celebration of tradition A mesmerizing performance. The crowds were silently watching throughout the performance. Music and classical dances filled the Centre. Dundee was lit with the vibrant energy of Indian dance. Tradition, talent, and timeless beauty. A spectacular celebration of Indian culture. A simple set was all that was needed. Colour was brought to the stage with the costumes. And Spin! A range of talented dancers in various age groups. The show had a very positive and upbeat atmosphere. The kids dancing in unison. Learning the art of dance from a young age. The dance was not just for the ladies! Dundee dancers of Bharatiya Ashram strike a pose. A wonderful and elegant dance. The music captured the traditional Indian spirit. An evening full of passion, talent, and cultural pride. Step by step, beat by beat. An unforgettable evening filled with grace, elegance, and the heart of Indian dance.
