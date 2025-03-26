Cuts to Dundee health and social care services approved as budget set

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cuts to Dundee health and social care services approved as budget set

The Dundee Integration Joint Board (IJB) approved its 2025/2026 budget on Wednesday.

By Liam Rutherford Local Democracy Reporter
The partnership runs adult and older people’s community social care, and residential care and care at home.
More than £17 million worth of cuts to health and social care services in Dundee have been approved.

It oversees services delivered by the Dundee Health and Social Care Partnership (DHSCP).

The partnership runs adult and older people’s community social care, and residential care and care at home.

It also operates community health, palliative care, mental health and learning disability services.

What has been approved?

The approved budget will see a series of measures implemented which will save the IJB around £17.5 million.

This includes reducing care home placements bought from the private sector, which bosses say will generate a saving of £500k.

A number of services will also be subject to further review, the results of which will be brought back to the IJB during the year for further consideration.

This includes community meals, palliative care and medicine for the elderly services.

Other measures include:

  • Reducing supplementary staffing spend.
  • A review and reduction of senior management structure
  • A review and reduction of high-cost care packages
  • Removal of long-term vacant posts.
  • A housing with care review.

However, the budget also committed to spending £320.4 million on delivering health and social care services across the city.

This is expected to be met through £114.4m from Dundee City Council and £206m from NHS Tayside.

Fears cuts will affect most vulnerable

During the meeting, concerns were raised about the “stressful” budget and chair of the IJB, councillor Ken Lynn, said he had “many misgivings”.

Dundee Councillor Ken Lynn
Councillor Ken Lynn. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

He added: “I’ve been involved in many budget processes in almost 18 years as a councillor – whether they be IBJ budgets or the annual council budgets – and this is by far and away the most stressful.”

These concerns were echoed by councillor Dorothy McHugh, who abstained from the vote amid fears the cuts would “adversely affect the most vulnerable” in the city.

Despite this, the budget was subsequently passed with five out of the six IJB members voting to approve it.

