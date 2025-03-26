Gardyne Theatre to come under full control of Dundee & Angus College amid rising costs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gardyne Theatre to come under full control of Dundee & Angus College amid rising costs

The theatre is located within the college's Gardyne campus but is currently run as a separate company.

By Laura Devlin
The audience awaits the start of the Christmas concert at Gardyne Theatre. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
The Gardyne Theatre is set to come under the full control of Dundee and Angus College as the organisation looks to tackle rising costs.

The theatre is located within the college’s Gardyne campus but is currently run as a separate company.

However, a new operating model is set to be introduced from next year which will see the company – Gardyne Theatre Limited – dissolved.

This, D&A College says, is to mitigate the impact of rising operating costs and to ensure that it can be better used to support students and the community.

New model to start next year

The new commercial model will mean all costs are covered and there is no need for theatre operations to be subsidised from college funds.

Shows booked at the Gardyne Theatre in 2025 will be unaffected by the change.

Gardyne Theatre Limited employs one full-time member of staff with a further 36 staff operating in a range of casual supply roles to support activity when shows are running.

Staff were informed of the changes at a briefing held on Tuesday.

The theatre has been run as a separate company. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

A spokesperson for the college added: “We are working through the changes that will result from the closure of GTL to minimise impact and look at alternative options or opportunities for all staff.

“Further details on the new theatre operating arrangements will be progressed over the coming months.”

Calls for assurances

However, Councillor Fraser Macpherson has raised concerns the changes could lead to increased costs for local groups looking to book the theatre.

And he is now calling on the college to ensure the community is not priced out of using the facility.

Cllr Fraser Macpherson
Cllr Fraser Macpherson. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

“I’m concerned if there will be a large increase in charges and if it affects the ability of shows being viable”, the Liberal Democrat group leader said.

“I hope Dundee and Angus College can give assurances that community groups will not be priced out.”

