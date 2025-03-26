Gardyne Theatre to come under full control of Dundee & Angus College amid rising costs

The Gardyne Theatre is set to come under the full control of Dundee and Angus College as the organisation looks to tackle rising costs.

The theatre is located within the college’s Gardyne campus but is currently run as a separate company.

However, a new operating model is set to be introduced from next year which will see the company – Gardyne Theatre Limited – dissolved.

This, D&A College says, is to mitigate the impact of rising operating costs and to ensure that it can be better used to support students and the community.

New model to start next year

The new commercial model will mean all costs are covered and there is no need for theatre operations to be subsidised from college funds.

Shows booked at the Gardyne Theatre in 2025 will be unaffected by the change.

Gardyne Theatre Limited employs one full-time member of staff with a further 36 staff operating in a range of casual supply roles to support activity when shows are running.

Staff were informed of the changes at a briefing held on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the college added: “We are working through the changes that will result from the closure of GTL to minimise impact and look at alternative options or opportunities for all staff.

“Further details on the new theatre operating arrangements will be progressed over the coming months.”

Calls for assurances

However, Councillor Fraser Macpherson has raised concerns the changes could lead to increased costs for local groups looking to book the theatre.

And he is now calling on the college to ensure the community is not priced out of using the facility.

“I’m concerned if there will be a large increase in charges and if it affects the ability of shows being viable”, the Liberal Democrat group leader said.

“I hope Dundee and Angus College can give assurances that community groups will not be priced out.”