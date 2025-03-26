Dundee Planning Ahead: £1m community hub details and Broughty Ferry demolition refusal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee Planning Ahead: £1m community hub details and Broughty Ferry demolition refusal

Welcome to Planning Ahead, our weekly round-up of the latest planning proposals across Dundee.

By Laura Devlin
How the new £1m Stobswell community hub could look. Image: Jon Frullani Architects/DC Thomson.
More details have been revealed about a new £1 million community hub being planned by a Dundee charity.

Kanzen for Life, which currently operates out of Mains Loan, is hoping to move to the former Whittons Flooring unit on Clepington Road.

A full planning application has now been lodged with Dundee City Council for the centre.

According to the application, the benefits of the centre will include:

  • Providing Kanzen for Life with the space and flexibility to meet growing demand, while keeping firmly rooted in Stobswell
  • Offering the first community hub in the Stobswell West area, identified by Dundee City Council as one of two priority areas for targeted support
  • Allowing the charity to expand the range and frequency of its charitable activities
  • Delivering community programmes that tackle social isolation, inactivity and poor mental health
  • Minimising parking issues at Mains Loan, which is currently shared between Kanzen for Life and the wider community
How inside the centre could look. Image: Jon Frullani Architects.

Party Time demolition refusal

Meanwhile, Dundee City Council have refused permission for the soon-to-be-closed Party Time shop in Broughty Ferry to be demolished.

It was announced earlier this month that the business will close on March 28 after more than 30 years of trading.

However, a planning application had been submitted last year seeking permission for complete demolition of unlisted buildings at 38 Long Lane.

Ray Myles and Colin Myles, owners of Party Time shop in Broughty Ferry

The applicant, Colin Myles, argued the retail unit and dwelling are in a deteriorating condition.

It was hoped the demolition would allow for a redevelopment of the site.

But council planning chiefs have now rejected the proposal – saying demolition of the buildings would have a detrimental effect on the character and appearance of the Broughty Ferry Conservation Area.

Dundee High School play equipment

Dundee High School is seeking permission to erect new play equipment.

The school has applied for planning permission to allow children’s play equipment for the junior school age group to be built within the playground.

The High School of Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

The proposals also include the planting of a hedge around the perimeter of the playground and some additional shrubs and bushes around the play equipment.

The development proposes no alterations to the historic building or the perimeter wall
and railings.

Dog grooming business

A dog grooming business could be set to open in a former gravestone manufacturing premises.

A change of use application has been lodged with the local authority by a company called ‘Boopie Snoots’.

The premises could soon be a dog groomer. Image: Google Maps.

If approved, the change of use will allow the dog groomers to operate out of the 39 Glamis Road premises.

The building was most recently a sculptures workshop for Robertson Memorials.

Here are the links to the planning papers for the Dundee applications

Kanzen for Life

Party Time demolition 

Dundee High School 

Glamis Road dog groomer 

