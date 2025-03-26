Dundee Planning Ahead: £1m community hub details and Broughty Ferry demolition refusal

More details have been revealed about a new £1 million community hub being planned by a Dundee charity.

Kanzen for Life, which currently operates out of Mains Loan, is hoping to move to the former Whittons Flooring unit on Clepington Road.

A full planning application has now been lodged with Dundee City Council for the centre.

According to the application, the benefits of the centre will include:

Providing Kanzen for Life with the space and flexibility to meet growing demand, while keeping firmly rooted in Stobswell

Offering the first community hub in the Stobswell West area, identified by Dundee City Council as one of two priority areas for targeted support

Allowing the charity to expand the range and frequency of its charitable activities

Delivering community programmes that tackle social isolation, inactivity and poor mental health

Minimising parking issues at Mains Loan, which is currently shared between Kanzen for Life and the wider community

Party Time demolition refusal

Meanwhile, Dundee City Council have refused permission for the soon-to-be-closed Party Time shop in Broughty Ferry to be demolished.

It was announced earlier this month that the business will close on March 28 after more than 30 years of trading.

However, a planning application had been submitted last year seeking permission for complete demolition of unlisted buildings at 38 Long Lane.

The applicant, Colin Myles, argued the retail unit and dwelling are in a deteriorating condition.

It was hoped the demolition would allow for a redevelopment of the site.

But council planning chiefs have now rejected the proposal – saying demolition of the buildings would have a detrimental effect on the character and appearance of the Broughty Ferry Conservation Area.

Dundee High School play equipment

Dundee High School is seeking permission to erect new play equipment.

The school has applied for planning permission to allow children’s play equipment for the junior school age group to be built within the playground.

The proposals also include the planting of a hedge around the perimeter of the playground and some additional shrubs and bushes around the play equipment.

The development proposes no alterations to the historic building or the perimeter wall

and railings.

Dog grooming business

A dog grooming business could be set to open in a former gravestone manufacturing premises.

A change of use application has been lodged with the local authority by a company called ‘Boopie Snoots’.

If approved, the change of use will allow the dog groomers to operate out of the 39 Glamis Road premises.

The building was most recently a sculptures workshop for Robertson Memorials.

