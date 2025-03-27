Best pictures as Dundee Secondary Schools Dance Festival takes place at Caird Hall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Dundee

Best pictures as Dundee Secondary Schools Dance Festival takes place at Caird Hall

Performances not to be missed!

Dancers at the Dundee Secondary Schools Dance Show at the Caird Hall
Dundee Secondary Schools Dance Show at the Caird Hall. Image: Paul Reid
By Heather Fowlie

The annual Dundee Secondary Schools Dance Festival took place at Caird Hall last night.

Eight secondary schools were involved in this years contest and in addition were performances from Kingspark School.

Last year’s host from Morgan Academy, Archie Turnbull, was welcomed back again to coordinate the evening.

A whole host of performances from various schools in Dundee and a few special guest performances kept the crowds entertained throughout the show.

A new competition category “Around The World” was introduced this year and there were trophies up for grabs in both Contemporary and Street competition categories.

The event was organised by the Active Schools team and was open to any level of ability making it inclusive to all.

Photographer Paul Reid went along and captured some of the action.

Archie Turnbull addresses the audience at the Dundee Schools Dance Festival at Caird Hall.
Archie Turnbull addresses the audience.

The dancing begins

A group of young dancers at the Dundee Schools Dance Festival.

Dancers lift another dancer at the Dundee Schools Dance Festival.

Graceful dancers at the Dundee Schools Dance Festival.

Four dancers on stage.

2 dancers on stage at the Dundee Schools Dance Festival

A group of dancers wearing pink sparkly skirts on stage at the Dundee Schools Dance Festival

More from Dundee

Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Redheads rant and attempted murder charge
The fast-food chain owns the land at Riverside Avenue. Image: Google Street View
Plans for £4m Dundee Riverside McDonald’s back on as fast-food giant asks for public…
The Ferrari's building is up for sale
Dundee pub Ferrari's could shut as building put up for sale
3
Thomas Taylor
Dundee rapist jailed for attack on sleeping woman he had just met
Work has started on the new Pret a Manger in Broughty Ferry
13 new shops and restaurants that could be set to open in Dundee
Andrew Mitchell
Escaping Dundee crook broke hip in 'farcical' railway line plunge
Police have launched an appeal to find Angela Rees.
Family 'extremely worried' for missing Dundee woman, 45, who may have gone to London
Dundee University faces a £30 million budget shortfall and principal Iain Gillespie has resigned. Image: University of Dundee
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee University principal who quit during crisis declines Holyrood grilling due to 'travelling'
12
John Hammerton, Martin Gibson
Jail for taxi driver who killed Arbroath biker in 'inexplicable' A9 crash
A corgi in a Dundee restaurant
6 dog-friendly restaurants in Dundee to dine out at with your four-legged friends
8

Conversation