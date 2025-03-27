Best pictures as Dundee Secondary Schools Dance Festival takes place at Caird Hall

The annual Dundee Secondary Schools Dance Festival took place at Caird Hall last night.

Eight secondary schools were involved in this years contest and in addition were performances from Kingspark School.

Last year’s host from Morgan Academy, Archie Turnbull, was welcomed back again to coordinate the evening.

A whole host of performances from various schools in Dundee and a few special guest performances kept the crowds entertained throughout the show.

A new competition category “Around The World” was introduced this year and there were trophies up for grabs in both Contemporary and Street competition categories.

The event was organised by the Active Schools team and was open to any level of ability making it inclusive to all.

Photographer Paul Reid went along and captured some of the action.

The dancing begins