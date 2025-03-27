Plans for £4m Dundee Riverside McDonald’s back on as fast-food giant asks for public feedback

Plans for a fourth McDonald’s restaurant in Dundee are back on the table five months after the fast food giant withdrew an application blaming council feedback.

The company first submitted a planning application last August seeking permission for a drive-through restaurant to be built on land south of Riverside Avenue.

The proposed 377 sq.m premises would have been built adjacent to Dundee Airport, and created around 115 full and part-time jobs.

However, in October McDonald’s pulled out of the scheme after receiving feedback from the local authority.

At the time, they said they remained “fully committed” to the proposal and would be reviewing their options moving forward.

Now, the company have announced the plans are back on.

Public consultation to be held

The revised plans will see a 309 sq.m single-storey restaurant constructed on the site, alongside parking facilities and electric vehicle charging points.

If approved, it will create around 100 jobs.

McDonald’s will hold a consultation event on Wednesday April 16 which will give members of the public an opportunity to have their say on the plans.

This will be held at Bonar Hall between 3pm and 7pm.

The Riverside Avenue site proposed for the new McDonald’s has lain empty for almost two decades.

It was previously earmarked for a 24/7 Burger King and coffee shop drive-through.

However, the plans sparked ire from the West End Community Council and Dundee Civic Trust who both feared it could increase car use due to limited pedestrian access.

Despite this, planning permission was granted for development March 2022 but the site has remained unoccupied and unused.

‘We’re delighted to announce updated plans’

A spokesperson for McDonald’s said: “We are delighted to announce updated plans for a new Drive-Thru restaurant in Dundee.

“Following period of revision, we have updated the proposals for Riverside Avenue and plan to resubmit our plans to the council later this year.

“We look forward to showcasing our updated proposals to the local community at our upcoming consultation event.

“The event will play an important role in informing the local residents of our plans that

we hope to submit to Dundee City Council in the near future.”