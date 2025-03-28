Debate: Who do you want to see play LiveHouse Dundee?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Dundee

Debate: Who do you want to see play LiveHouse Dundee?

The former Mecca Bingo hall on the Nethergate is being redeveloped into an entertainment and conference complex. Let us know who you'd like to see perform there in our comments section.

By Laura Devlin
LiveHouse could be the third largest entertainment venue in Scotland. Image: Supplied.
LiveHouse could be the third largest entertainment venue in Scotland. Image: Supplied.

Dundee’s newest concert venue LiveHouse is potentially just weeks away from welcoming its first visitors.

The former Mecca Bingo hall on the Nethergate is currently being redeveloped into an entertainment and conference complex.

The work is being carried out in phases and when fully complete, is expected to accommodate up to 4,500 concertgoers.

This would make LiveHouse the third largest entertainment venue in Scotland, behind only the OVO Hydro in Glasgow and the P&J Live in Aberdeen.

Gus Robb, director of LiveHouse. Image: Supplied.

An official opening date is yet to be confirmed but the closing party of Dundee Dance Event will be held at the venue on Sunday May 4.

Dundee venue operator Gus Robb is the director of the new operation.

Speaking to The Courier in March, he explained how he was confident LiveHouse would become a prime spot for gig-goers all across Scotland.

And he hoped it could be the epicentre for certain shows, with artists choosing to play two nights at LiveHouse and no other dates in Scotland.

But who do you want to see play at LiveHouse Dundee when it opens?

Have your say in the comments below.

More from Dundee

Officers are searching for Kharis Robertson from Dundee
Police search for missing 16-year-old girl from Dundee
LiveHouse could be the third largest entertainment venue in Scotland. Image: Supplied.
Friday court round-up — Loud celebrations and broken bottles
The WH Smith on Perth High Street
Full list of WH Smith shops to be rebranded as TG Jones in Tayside,…
Darren Reape.
Jail for pair who planned murder bid by ramming car into Fife house
Dundee is set to experience high temperatures
Temperatures set to hit 17°C in Dundee during first week of school holidays
Sports Direct in Dundee are having a closing down sale.
Dundee Sports Direct and USC shops launch closing-down sales ahead of move into Frasers
Giant Wheel returns to Dundee
Ticket prices and opening times revealed as big wheel returns to Dundee
Concept image of Dundee's new stadium at Camperdown Park. Image: Holmes Miller Architects
Dundee FC stadium: Camperdown traffic plan and city centre shuttle bus proposal revealed
30
Shaun Deuchars
Arbroath paedophile claimed he found 12,000 child abuse files 'by accident'
LiveHouse could be the third largest entertainment venue in Scotland. Image: Supplied.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee University security called as staff march on principal’s office
17

Conversation