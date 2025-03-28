Debate: Who do you want to see play LiveHouse Dundee?

Dundee’s newest concert venue LiveHouse is potentially just weeks away from welcoming its first visitors.

The former Mecca Bingo hall on the Nethergate is currently being redeveloped into an entertainment and conference complex.

The work is being carried out in phases and when fully complete, is expected to accommodate up to 4,500 concertgoers.

This would make LiveHouse the third largest entertainment venue in Scotland, behind only the OVO Hydro in Glasgow and the P&J Live in Aberdeen.

An official opening date is yet to be confirmed but the closing party of Dundee Dance Event will be held at the venue on Sunday May 4.

Dundee venue operator Gus Robb is the director of the new operation.

Speaking to The Courier in March, he explained how he was confident LiveHouse would become a prime spot for gig-goers all across Scotland.

And he hoped it could be the epicentre for certain shows, with artists choosing to play two nights at LiveHouse and no other dates in Scotland.

