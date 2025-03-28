Police search for missing 16-year-old girl from Dundee

Police have launched a search for a 16-year-old girl reported missing from Dundee.

Kharis Robertson left her home on Merton Avenue in Lochee at around 9pm on Tuesday.

She was last seen at around 5pm on Wednesday in Paisley and has links to both Glasgow and Paisley.

Police are keen to establish her whereabouts to ensure she’s safe and well.

She’s described as white, 5ft 5ins tall with long black hair, hazel eyes and has nose and cheek piercings.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland quoting incident number 2553 of March 27.