Broughty Ferry pub reopens under new owner and with new beer taps

A Broughty Ferry pub has reopened after a refurbishment.

The Barn in Campfield Square shut at the end of January.

At 6pm on Friday the premises reopened as the Barnhill Tavern under a new owner.

The lease has been taken over by John Brown, who told The Courier: “A lot of work has gone into the pub to get it back up and running.

“We’ve spruced up the place, installed a football package and added new beer taps.

“The aim is to put the pub at the heart of the Barnhill community.”

“We look forward to welcoming faces old and new to The Barnhill Tavern.”

Earlier this year, the firm that previously owned The Barn was liquidated after the company director’s drink-driving conviction.

Hawkes Taverns, which was owned by Michele Buckley, was liquidated in January.

It followed the 62-year-old’s appearance at Dundee Sheriff Court in December.

She admitted driving her BMW 3 series car into a parked car while almost four times the legal limit.

The Barn pub had existed in Campfield Square since the 1970s.

John marked the new era with a video that received dozens of supportive messages shortly after it was posted on Facebook on Friday afternoon.