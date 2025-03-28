Broughty Ferry pub reopens under new owner and with new beer taps

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Broughty Ferry pub reopens under new owner and with new beer taps

The newly-named Barnhill Tavern has been refurbished and is open for business.

By Andrew Robson & Stephen Eighteen
Bar staff George Irvine (left) and David Monks at Barnhill Tavern, Broughty Ferry.
Bar staff George Irvine and David Monks at the Barnhill Tavern. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

A Broughty Ferry pub has reopened after a refurbishment.

The Barn in Campfield Square shut at the end of January.

At 6pm on Friday the premises reopened as the Barnhill Tavern under a new owner.

The exterior has been given a clean-up. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson
The Barnhill Tavern began welcoming customers on Friday. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

The lease has been taken over by John Brown, who told The Courier: “A lot of work has gone into the pub to get it back up and running.

“We’ve spruced up the place, installed a football package and added new beer taps.

“The aim is to put the pub at the heart of the Barnhill community.”

“We look forward to welcoming faces old and new to The Barnhill Tavern.”

Barnhill Tavern opens in Broughty Ferry two months after it shut

Earlier this year, the firm that previously owned The Barn was liquidated after the company director’s drink-driving conviction.

Hawkes Taverns, which was owned by Michele Buckley, was liquidated in January.

George and David enjoying their first day behind the bat of the new pub. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson
The premises had been shut since the end of January. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

It followed the 62-year-old’s appearance at Dundee Sheriff Court in December.

She admitted driving her BMW 3 series car into a parked car while almost four times the legal limit.

The Barn pub had existed in Campfield Square since the 1970s.

John marked the new era with a video that received dozens of supportive messages shortly after it was posted on Facebook on Friday afternoon.

