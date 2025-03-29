Opening date for LiveHouse Dundee revealed

The opening date for Dundee’s newest concert venue LiveHouse has been revealed.

The former Mecca Bingo hall on the Nethergate has been redeveloped into an entertainment and conference complex.

The venue is expected to accommodate up to 4,500 concertgoers when fully complete, making it the third largest entertainment venue in Scotland.

LiveHouse have now confirmed it will open its doors for the first time on Friday May 2.

A special ‘grand opening’ event is planned and will feature a DJ set from Craig Charles Funk & Soul Club.

Tickets on sale

On their social media, LiveHouse describes him as “one of UK’s foremost funk & soul tastemakers, DJs and promoters of new music”.

The DJ is also known for his acting career, notably for his roles in Red Dwarf and Coronation Street.

The opening night of LiveHouse is set to kick off at 7pm and run until midnight. Tickets are now on sale.

Dundee venue operator Gus Robb is the director of the new operation.

Speaking to The Courier in March, he explained how he was confident LiveHouse would become a prime spot for gig-goers all across Scotland.

And he hoped it could be the epicentre for certain shows, with artists choosing to play two nights at LiveHouse and no other dates in Scotland.

The Nethergate site was once home to Green’s Playhouse, at the time one of the largest cinema and theatre spaces in Europe.

It closed as a cinema in January 1968 and was subsequently turned into a bingo hall.

But in August 1995 a devastating fire destroyed the former cinema building.

It was then rebuilt with only the restored tower remaining of the Playhouse.

Mecca Bingo opened in 1997 before shutting last year.