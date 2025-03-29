Opening date for LiveHouse Dundee revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee

Opening date for LiveHouse Dundee revealed

LiveHouse have confirmed it will open its doors for the first time on Friday May 2.

By Laura Devlin
LiveHouse could be the third largest entertainment venue in Scotland. Image: Supplied.
The opening date for Dundee’s newest concert venue LiveHouse has been revealed.

The former Mecca Bingo hall on the Nethergate has been redeveloped into an entertainment and conference complex.

The venue is expected to accommodate up to 4,500 concertgoers when fully complete, making it the third largest entertainment venue in Scotland.

LiveHouse have now confirmed it will open its doors for the first time on Friday May 2.

A special ‘grand opening’ event is planned and will feature a DJ set from Craig Charles Funk & Soul Club.

Tickets on sale

On their social media, LiveHouse describes him as “one of UK’s foremost funk & soul tastemakers, DJs and promoters of new music”.

The DJ is also known for his acting career, notably for his roles in Red Dwarf and Coronation Street.

The opening night of LiveHouse is set to kick off at 7pm and run until midnight. Tickets are now on sale.

Craig Charles performing his DJ set. Image: Perth Festival of the Arts.

Dundee venue operator Gus Robb is the director of the new operation.

Speaking to The Courier in March, he explained how he was confident LiveHouse would become a prime spot for gig-goers all across Scotland.

And he hoped it could be the epicentre for certain shows, with artists choosing to play two nights at LiveHouse and no other dates in Scotland.

Gus Robb, director of LiveHouse. Image: Supplied.

The Nethergate site was once home to Green’s Playhouse, at the time one of the largest cinema and theatre spaces in Europe.

It closed as a cinema in January 1968 and was subsequently turned into a bingo hall.

But in August 1995 a devastating fire destroyed the former cinema building.

It was then rebuilt with only the restored tower remaining of the Playhouse.

Mecca Bingo opened in 1997 before shutting last year.

