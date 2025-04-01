Dundee community group fights battery storage site plan over safety fears

A Dundee community group is fighting plans for a battery storage plant near the Dighty Burn over fears it could pose a fire and flood risk.

An application was lodged with Dundee City Council last December seeking permission for a 50 megawatt battery plant to be built on land south of Pitkerro Road.

The proposed development will consist of battery storage infrastructure,

new access tracks, acoustic fencing with access gates, and CCTV.

If approved, it will provide services to support the National Grid Transmission system during times of stress.

Vital Energi Ltd – described in the planning application as one of the UK’s most

established providers of sustainable energy – are behind the plans.

Safety fears raised

However, the application has been opposed by one local community group who have raised concerns about the proposed location of the plant.

Friends of Linlathen and Mid Craigie, who say they aim to make the area a “better place to live in for all”, have launched a petition urging the council to refuse the plan.

Writing on Change.org, the group said: “The planned location’s land connects with Drumgeith Park which is historically known for regularly flooding as it is on a floodplain.

“When lithium batteries come into contact with water, they can often catch fire.

“If these lithium batteries were to be built on this floodplain, this is a catastrophe waiting to happen.”

The group also raise concerns about the proximity of the proposed plant to the new East End Community Campus.

The £100m school, due to open in August, has been built on the former St Saviour’s High School site on Drumgeith Road.

“Building a BESS in such close proximity to a high school raises serious safety concerns for the pupils and staff due to the risk of electrical fires”, the petition added.

Mitigations in place say developer

In the supporting statement submitted with their application, Vital Energi say that all electric infrastructure is to be raised above the flood zone via steel beams.

This is to ensure the development remains safe during times of a flood.

There will also be mechanisms in place to allow the plant to be shut down remotely in the event of an emergency.

Vital Energi also say a fire risk management plan has been developed which details individual components are designed to “specific electrical codes of practice” so that the risk of them overheating starting a fire are minimised.