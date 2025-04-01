Dundee community group fights battery storage site plan over safety fears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee community group fights battery storage site plan over safety fears

An application was lodged with Dundee City Council last December seeking permission for a 50 megawatt battery plant to be built on land south of Pitkerro Road.

By Laura Devlin
The battery plant could be built on land south of Pitkerro Road. Image: Friends of Linlathen and Mid Craigie.
A Dundee community group is fighting plans for a battery storage plant near the Dighty Burn over fears it could pose a fire and flood risk.

An application was lodged with Dundee City Council last December seeking permission for a 50 megawatt battery plant to be built on land south of Pitkerro Road.

The proposed development will consist of battery storage infrastructure,
new access tracks, acoustic fencing with access gates, and CCTV.

If approved, it will provide services to support the National Grid Transmission system during times of stress.

Vital Energi Ltd – described in the planning application as one of the UK’s most
established providers of sustainable energy – are behind the plans.

Safety fears raised

However, the application has been opposed by one local community group who have raised concerns about the proposed location of the plant.

Friends of Linlathen and Mid Craigie, who say they aim to make the area a “better place to live in for all”, have launched a petition urging the council to refuse the plan.

Writing on Change.org, the group said: “The planned location’s land connects with Drumgeith Park which is historically known for regularly flooding as it is on a floodplain.

The proposed layout of the battery storage plant.  Image: Vital Energi Ltd.

“When lithium batteries come into contact with water, they can often catch fire.

“If these lithium batteries were to be built on this floodplain, this is a catastrophe waiting to happen.”

The group also raise concerns about the proximity of the proposed plant to the new East End Community Campus.

The £100m school, due to open in August, has been built on the former St Saviour’s High School site on Drumgeith Road.

“Building a BESS in such close proximity to a high school raises serious safety concerns for the pupils and staff due to the risk of electrical fires”, the petition added.

Mitigations in place say developer

In the supporting statement submitted with their application, Vital Energi say that all electric infrastructure is to be raised above the flood zone via steel beams.

This is to ensure the development remains safe during times of a flood.

There will also be mechanisms in place to allow the plant to be shut down remotely in the event of an emergency.

Vital Energi also say a fire risk management plan has been developed which details individual components are designed to “specific electrical codes of practice” so that the risk of them overheating starting a fire are minimised.

Conversation