Dundee Planning Ahead: Mountain Warehouse move and student accommodation approval

Further details have been revealed about plans from Mountain Warehouse to move into the Gallagher Retail Park.

In September last year, The Courier reported how the outdoor retailer was eyeing a move away from the Murraygate.

A building warrant application had been lodged with Dundee City Council seeking permission to fit out an existing unit to the branding and layout of the company.

The premises earmarked for the work was unit 5, which is currently occupied by fashion retailer Next.

However, a fresh planning application has now been submitted to carry out work on the old M&S outlet.

This centres on listed building consent for “internal and external alterations including new external signage”.

It has not been confirmed whether Mountain Warehouse has changed its plans, or if the previous application was submitted for the wrong unit.

Nail salon plans for city centre

A former betting shop in Dundee city centre could become a nail salon.

A building warrant application has been submitted seeking permission to fit out the former Ladbrokes unit on Panmure Street so it can offer salon services.

This would include nail bars, pedicures and spa services.

The total value of the work is estimated to be £15,000. Mrs Trang Anh Dang is listed as the applicant.

Student accommodation approval

Meanwhile, plans to covert the former St Margaret’s Care Home on Victoria Road into student accommodation have been approved.

Last December, Dundee businessman Ansaar Younis applied for permission to convert the former 34-bedroomed care home into accommodation for 36 students.

It came nine months after the care home shut. It had operated for more than 50 years.

The Scottish Episcopal Church – which owned the building – said the home was no longer economically viable.

The plans have now been given the green-light by council officers under delegated powers.

Dental surgery takes step forward

Similarly, plans to convert a GP surgery into a dental practice have taken a step forward.

Earlier this year, an application has been lodged with Dundee City Council seeking permission to carry out internal alterations at the former Park Avenue Medical Centre.

The Stobswell practice shut last March due to a shortage of GPs.

In a schedule of work document submitted with the planning application, it is detailed that internal alterations will be carried out to form a dental clinic at ground floor level.

The existing historical features of the interior will be retained as part of the redevelopment.

A new new gas supply will also be installed and two signs erected on the front of the building.

The plans have been approved by Dundee City Council.

