Dundee Planning Ahead: Mountain Warehouse move and student accommodation approval

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Dundee

Dundee Planning Ahead: Mountain Warehouse move and student accommodation approval

Welcome to Planning Ahead, our weekly round-up of the latest planning proposals across Dundee.

By Laura Devlin
The old M&S unit at the Gallagher Retail Park looks set to become Mountain Warehouse. Image: Supplied.
The old M&S unit at the Gallagher Retail Park looks set to become Mountain Warehouse. Image: Supplied.

Further details have been revealed about plans from Mountain Warehouse to move into the Gallagher Retail Park.

In September last year, The Courier reported how the outdoor retailer was eyeing a move away from the Murraygate.

A building warrant application had been lodged with Dundee City Council seeking permission to fit out an existing unit to the branding and layout of the company.

The premises earmarked for the work was unit 5, which is currently occupied by fashion retailer Next.

The former M&S unit at Gallagher Retail Park looks set to become a Mountain Warehouse. Image: Supplied.

However, a fresh planning application has now been submitted to carry out work on the old M&S outlet.

This centres on listed building consent for “internal and external alterations including new external signage”.

It has not been confirmed whether Mountain Warehouse has changed its plans, or if the previous application was submitted for the wrong unit.

Nail salon plans for city centre

A former betting shop in Dundee city centre could become a nail salon.

A building warrant application has been submitted seeking permission to fit out the former Ladbrokes unit on Panmure Street so it can offer salon services.

The former Ladbrokes unit on Panmure Street. Image: Google Street View.

This would include nail bars, pedicures and spa services.

The total value of the work is estimated to be £15,000. Mrs Trang Anh Dang is listed as the applicant.

Student accommodation approval

Meanwhile, plans to covert the former St Margaret’s Care Home on Victoria Road into student accommodation have been approved.

Last December, Dundee businessman Ansaar Younis applied for permission to convert the former 34-bedroomed care home into accommodation for 36 students.

It came nine months after the care home shut. It had operated for more than 50 years.

General view of St Margaret's Home in Dundee
The former St Margaret’s Care Home in Dundee. Image: Google Street View

The Scottish Episcopal Church – which owned the building – said the home was no longer economically viable.

The plans have now been given the green-light by council officers under delegated powers.

Dental surgery takes step forward

Similarly, plans to convert a GP surgery into a dental practice have taken a step forward.

Earlier this year, an application has been lodged with Dundee City Council seeking permission to carry out internal alterations at the former Park Avenue Medical Centre.

The Stobswell practice shut last March due to a shortage of GPs.

In a schedule of work document submitted with the planning application, it is detailed that internal alterations will be carried out to form a dental clinic at ground floor level.

The Park Avenue Medical Centre, on the left, shut last year. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

The existing historical features of the interior will be retained as part of the redevelopment.

A new new gas supply will also be installed and two signs erected on the front of the building.

The plans have been approved by Dundee City Council.

Here are the links to the planning papers for the Dundee applications

Mountain Warehouse 

Nail salon 

St Margaret’s Care Home

Dental surgery 

More from Dundee

The old M&S unit at the Gallagher Retail Park looks set to become Mountain Warehouse. Image: Supplied.
New Dundee Next store takes step forward as £2.2m plan approved
The old M&S unit at the Gallagher Retail Park looks set to become Mountain Warehouse. Image: Supplied.
Van crashes off Dundee road as police and paramedics called to scene
Tom Johnston Road in Douglas were police carried out a cannabis raid.
3 men charged after £180k cannabis raids Dundee and Glasgow
The old M&S unit at the Gallagher Retail Park looks set to become Mountain Warehouse. Image: Supplied.
Man, 80, charged over 'hit-and-run' crash in Dundee
Eljamel campaigner Pat Kelly.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee DJ who fought for Eljamel justice boycotts public inquiry
John Swinney
EXCLUSIVE: John Swinney 'would not have sent' Dundee University jobs warning
3
The old M&S unit at the Gallagher Retail Park looks set to become Mountain Warehouse. Image: Supplied.
Section of busy Dundee road closed for work on 'noisy manhole'
Kevin Parkin
Dundee drink-driver nearly five times limit 'thought he was drinking non-alcoholic Guinness'
The old M&S unit at the Gallagher Retail Park looks set to become Mountain Warehouse. Image: Supplied.
New multi-million-pound student halls to open despite Dundee University crisis
19
Stephen Capon
Dundee man caught in online paedophile sting after contacting '12-year-old'

Conversation