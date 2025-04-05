Best pictures as Broughty Ferry’s Temple Tattoo Studio host Semicolon project walk-in event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Best pictures as Broughty Ferry’s Temple Tattoo Studio host Semicolon project walk-in event

We went along to The Temple Tattoo Studio in Broughty Ferry to see how they were supporting mental health.

Katie Smith is really happy with her semicolon tattoo. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Katie Smith is really happy with her semicolon tattoo. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By Heather Fowlie and Mhairi Edwards

The Temple Tattoo Studio in Broughty Ferry participated in the Semi Colon project by offering walk-in Tattoos on the 4th and 5th of April.

What is the Semicolon project?
It is a symbol of hope and solidarity for those who have struggled with mental health challenges, self-harm, addiction, and suicide. It represents a sentence the author could have ended but chose not to.

This popular event attracted a steady stream of visitors, all eager to get involved. A variety of pre-designed tattoo options were available for those wishing to express their support for mental health awareness.

Paulina, Manager of The Temple Tattoo Studio said;

We’re proud to be participating in the Semicolon Project again this year. It’s a cause that’s really important to our team and the wider community.

We’re hosting two dedicated walk-in days offering semicolon tattoos, with all proceeds being donated to SAMH. We’re honoured to be part of the a movement that provides individuals with mental health support, strengthens the community and fights to prevent suicide’

All proceeds will be donated to SAMH, Scotland’s leading mental health charity, to help continue their amazing work.

Our photographer Mhairi Edwards went along to capture the event

Tattoo artist Cyra Scott works on a design.
Cyra Scott sets to work on a semicolon design on Kim Bales.
Kim Bales watches on as Cyra begins.
The finished result, Kim Bales’ semicolon love heart tattoo on her wrist.
Mark Cruncher, a junior tattoo artist, tattoos begins work on Sam Bales.
Mark Cruncher tattoos a semicolon smiley Sam Bales’ neck.
The finishing touches.
Sam Bales’ semicolon smiley on his neck.
Rafal Jedrychowski begins tattooing Katie Smith.
Katy choses a ‘Keep on breathing’ semicolon tattoo.
Appling the finishing touches on Katy’s tattoo.
Katie Smith is really happy with the results after a look in the mirror.
Keep on breathing;

