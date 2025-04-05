Best pictures as Broughty Ferry’s Temple Tattoo Studio host Semicolon project walk-in event

The Temple Tattoo Studio in Broughty Ferry participated in the Semi Colon project by offering walk-in Tattoos on the 4th and 5th of April.

What is the Semicolon project?

It is a symbol of hope and solidarity for those who have struggled with mental health challenges, self-harm, addiction, and suicide. It represents a sentence the author could have ended but chose not to.

This popular event attracted a steady stream of visitors, all eager to get involved. A variety of pre-designed tattoo options were available for those wishing to express their support for mental health awareness.

Paulina, Manager of The Temple Tattoo Studio said;

‘We’re proud to be participating in the Semicolon Project again this year. It’s a cause that’s really important to our team and the wider community.

We’re hosting two dedicated walk-in days offering semicolon tattoos, with all proceeds being donated to SAMH. We’re honoured to be part of the a movement that provides individuals with mental health support, strengthens the community and fights to prevent suicide’

All proceeds will be donated to SAMH, Scotland’s leading mental health charity, to help continue their amazing work.

Our photographer Mhairi Edwards went along to capture the event