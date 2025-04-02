LiveHouse Dundee: Here’s who readers want to see play the city’s newest concert venue

Dundee’s newest concert venue LiveHouse is just weeks away from opening its doors.

The former Mecca Bingo hall on the Nethergate has been redeveloped into an entertainment and conference complex.

It is expected to accommodate over 4,000 people when complete, making it the third largest entertainment venue in Scotland.

LiveHouse will officially open on Friday May 2 with a special event featuring DJ Craig Charles.

The closing party of Dundee Dance Event will also be held at the venue on the same weekend.

Here’s who readers suggested

Ahead of its opening, The Courier asked readers who they would like to see play at LiveHouse.

Among the acts suggested were Dundee’s own Danny Wilson – with commenter ‘DD’ suggesting they should reform for a one-off gig.

Meanwhile, ‘Disco Diva’ suggested Simply Red, Erasure and the Pet Shop Boys.

They added: “If you don’t ask you don’t get.

“Being able to get off a train rather than park in a car park and wait an hour to get out must be appealing to all.

“Especially to the pubs and hotels of Dundee who surely will benefit from this too.”

Commenter ‘Gadabout’ put forward names including the Last Dinner Party, Fountains DC and The 1975.

Another suggested LiveHouse should try attract country music artists given the success of the Country2Country festival in Glasgow held earlier this month.

And they included Kacey Musgraves, Kameron Marlowe and Carly Pearce among the people they would like to see.

Scottish artists lead the way in LiveHouse potential performers

Readers have also been having their say on social media.

Commenting on the Evening Telegraph’s Facebook page, Laura Davie suggested Deacon Blue.

Meanwhile, Levon Anderson proposed Franz Ferdinand and Simple Minds.

And Norman Low said he would like to see Amy McDonald, Kate Bush, and Annie Lennox perform.