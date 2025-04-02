LiveHouse Dundee: Here’s who readers want to see play the city’s newest concert venue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
LiveHouse Dundee: Here’s who readers want to see play the city’s newest concert venue

The venue is set to open in a matter of weeks.

By Laura Devlin
The 1975 were among the acts suggested. Image: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.
Dundee’s newest concert venue LiveHouse is just weeks away from opening its doors.

The former Mecca Bingo hall on the Nethergate has been redeveloped into an entertainment and conference complex.

It is expected to accommodate over 4,000 people when complete, making it the third largest entertainment venue in Scotland.

LiveHouse will officially open on Friday May 2 with a special event featuring DJ Craig Charles.

The closing party of Dundee Dance Event will also be held at the venue on the same weekend.

Here’s who readers suggested

Ahead of its opening, The Courier asked readers who they would like to see play at LiveHouse.

Among the acts suggested were Dundee’s own Danny Wilson – with commenter ‘DD’ suggesting they should reform for a one-off gig.

Dundee band Danny Wilson pictured at the height of their fame in the 1980s. Image: Supplied.

Meanwhile, ‘Disco Diva’ suggested Simply Red, Erasure and the Pet Shop Boys.

They added: “If you don’t ask you don’t get.

“Being able to get off a train rather than park in a car park and wait an hour to get out must be appealing to all.

“Especially to the pubs and hotels of Dundee who surely will benefit from this too.”

Commenter ‘Gadabout’ put forward names including the Last Dinner Party, Fountains DC and The 1975.

Simply Red have previously played Slessor Gardens. Image: Alan Richardson.

Another suggested LiveHouse should try attract country music artists given the success of the Country2Country festival in Glasgow held earlier this month.

And they included Kacey Musgraves, Kameron Marlowe and Carly Pearce among the people they would like to see.

Scottish artists lead the way in LiveHouse potential performers

Readers have also been having their say on social media.

Commenting on the Evening Telegraph’s Facebook page, Laura Davie suggested Deacon Blue.

LiveHouse will open in early May. Image: LiveHouse

Meanwhile, Levon Anderson proposed Franz Ferdinand and Simple Minds.

And Norman Low said he would like to see Amy McDonald, Kate Bush, and Annie Lennox perform.

Conversation