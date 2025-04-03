New Dundee Next store takes step forward as £2.2m plan approved

Plans by high street retailer Next to open a new store in Dundee have taken a step forward.

A building warrant application was lodged in August last year seeking permission to carry out £2.2 million worth of work at the former Home Bargains unit at The Stack Retail Park.

Described in the application as ‘stage one’ of the alterations, this will include layout changes to the shop floor and new staff facilities.

A description of the works also suggests a café will be created – with signage appearing to show it will be a Costa.

Dundee City Council (DCC) planning officers have now approved the application.

Plans emerged last year

The plan by Next to move into The Stack Retail Park, in Lochee, was first revealed by The Courier in May last year.

We reported how an application was lodged with DCC for signage to be erected on the front of the former Home Bargains unit at the leisure park.

This was approved by the local authority last July.

The unit earmarked for the new Next store is next to the Aldi at The Stack Retail Park.

It has been empty since Home Bargains moved into a larger premises built on the site of the former Odeon cinema in December 2023.

Next have not confirmed an opening date for the new premises.

Next has three Dundee stores

Next already has three outlets in Dundee – clothing stores in the Overgate Shopping Centre and the Gallagher Retail Park and a home and garden store at the Kingsway.

The Gallagher Retail Park outlet is adjacent to the new Marks and Spencer store, which opened last year.

Earlier this week, The Courier reported how the former M&S Foodhall – which shut ahead of the new store opening – looks set to become Mountain Warehouse.

The retailer previously submitted a building warrant application to carry out £150,000 of work on transforming unit 5 at the park – currently occupied by Next.

It has not been confirmed whether Mountain Warehouse has changed its plans, or if the previous application was submitted for the wrong unit.