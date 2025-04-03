New Dundee Next store takes step forward as £2.2m plan approved

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Dundee Next store takes step forward as £2.2m plan approved

A Costa Coffee is also planned as part of the works at The Stack Retail Park.

By Laura Devlin
Next is planning to move into The Stack Retail Park in Dundee. Image: Shutterstock
Next is planning to move into The Stack Retail Park in Dundee. Image: Shutterstock

Plans by high street retailer Next to open a new store in Dundee have taken a step forward.

A building warrant application was lodged in August last year seeking permission to carry out £2.2 million worth of work at the former Home Bargains unit at The Stack Retail Park.

Described in the application as ‘stage one’ of the alterations, this will include layout changes to the shop floor and new staff facilities.

A description of the works also suggests a café will be created – with signage appearing to show it will be a Costa.

Dundee City Council (DCC) planning officers have now approved the application.

Plans emerged last year

The plan by Next to move into The Stack Retail Park, in Lochee, was first revealed by The Courier in May last year.

We reported how an application was lodged with DCC for signage to be erected on the front of the former Home Bargains unit at the leisure park.

This was approved by the local authority last July.

Next are looking to move into the former Home Bargains unit. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

The unit earmarked for the new Next store is next to the Aldi at The Stack Retail Park.

It has been empty since Home Bargains moved into a larger premises built on the site of the former Odeon cinema in December 2023.

Next have not confirmed an opening date for the new premises.

Next has three Dundee stores

Next already has three outlets in Dundee – clothing stores in the Overgate Shopping Centre and the Gallagher Retail Park and a home and garden store at the Kingsway.

The Gallagher Retail Park outlet is adjacent to the new Marks and Spencer store, which opened last year.

Bargain hunters outside the Next store at the Gallagher Retail Park early on Boxing Day a few years ago. Image: DC Thomson.

Earlier this week, The Courier reported how the former M&S Foodhall – which shut ahead of the new store opening – looks set to become Mountain Warehouse.

The retailer previously submitted a building warrant application to carry out £150,000 of work on transforming unit 5 at the park – currently occupied by Next.

It has not been confirmed whether Mountain Warehouse has changed its plans, or if the previous application was submitted for the wrong unit.

