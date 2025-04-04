Cannabis worth £130k found in Dundee raid as two men charged

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cannabis worth £130k found in Dundee raid as two men charged

Forensics officers are at an address on Clayhills Drive.

By Andrew Robson
Forensics officers outside a property in Clayhills Drive in Dundee
Forensics officers outside a property in Clayhills Drive in Dundee. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

Two men have been charged after cannabis worth £130,000 was recovered in Dundee.

Officers raided a property on Clayhills Drive, near Ninewells Hospital, at around 5pm on Thursday.

A significant quantity of cannabis was recovered, with an estimated street value of around £130,000.

Two men, aged 26 and 27, were arrested and charged in connection with the operation.

They are expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court today (Friday).

Forensics at Dundee property on Friday morning

The Courier’s Andrew Robson, at the scene on Friday morning, said. “On arrival, a large police van was still parked on the street.

“Three officers were standing outside a property, and forensics were suiting up.

“Police left shortly after I arrived, and the forensics team entered the house.”

A police van at Clayhills Drive, Dundee.
A police van at Clayhills Drive on Friday morning. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

Detective Inspector Gary Lamb said: “Drugs cause nothing but misery in our communities and I want to reassure the people of Tayside that we are committed to bringing those responsible for the supply and sale of illegal substances to justice.

“This result underscores our commitment to the Serious and Organised Crime Taskforce and highlights our efforts to disrupt the activities of those involved.

“The public has a vital part in helping us to target and trace those involved.

“We encourage anyone with information or concerns to contact us via 101, or make a call anonymously to Crimestoppers.”

