Cannabis worth £130k found in Dundee raid as two men charged

Two men have been charged after cannabis worth £130,000 was recovered in Dundee.

Officers raided a property on Clayhills Drive, near Ninewells Hospital, at around 5pm on Thursday.

A significant quantity of cannabis was recovered, with an estimated street value of around £130,000.

Two men, aged 26 and 27, were arrested and charged in connection with the operation.

They are expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court today (Friday).

Forensics at Dundee property on Friday morning

The Courier’s Andrew Robson, at the scene on Friday morning, said. “On arrival, a large police van was still parked on the street.

“Three officers were standing outside a property, and forensics were suiting up.

“Police left shortly after I arrived, and the forensics team entered the house.”

Detective Inspector Gary Lamb said: “Drugs cause nothing but misery in our communities and I want to reassure the people of Tayside that we are committed to bringing those responsible for the supply and sale of illegal substances to justice.

“This result underscores our commitment to the Serious and Organised Crime Taskforce and highlights our efforts to disrupt the activities of those involved.

“The public has a vital part in helping us to target and trace those involved.

“We encourage anyone with information or concerns to contact us via 101, or make a call anonymously to Crimestoppers.”