Dundee Planning Ahead: Braeview Academy demolition and McDonald’s refurbishment approval

Welcome to Planning Ahead, our weekly round-up of the latest planning proposals across Dundee.

By Laura Devlin
A building warrant application has been lodged to knock down Braeview Academy. Image: DC Thomson.
Plans to demolish Braeview Academy after it shuts later this year are under way.

A building warrant application has been lodged to knock down the school on Berwick Drive after the completion of the £100 million East End ‘super-school’.

The new school – which will be called Greenfield Academy – is a merger between Braeview and Craigie High School and is set to open later this year.

According to the application, the demolition of Braeview would cost £750,000.

Braeview Academy suffered a serious fire in September 2018. Image: Supplied.

It says: “(The) existing high school on site is to be demolished following completion of new East End Community Campus.

“The building is to be demolished down to ground level, including the removal of any substructure or foundations, any redundant pipes or cabling will be removed back to the site boundary and capped or jointed as required.

“The site will receive a layer of topsoil and be finished with wild flowers.”

Next plans new Dundee store

Meanwhile, plans by high street retailer Next to open a new store in Dundee have taken a step forward.

A building warrant application was lodged in August last year seeking permission to carry out £2.2m worth of work at the former Home Bargains unit at The Stack Retail Park.

The former Home Bargains at The Stack, where Next is looking to move into. Image: DC Thomson.

Described in the application as ‘stage one’ of the alterations, this will include layout changes to the shop floor and new staff facilities.

A description of the works also suggests a café will be created – with signage appearing to show it will be a Costa.

Dundee City Council (DCC) planning officers have now approved the application.

Camperdown McDonald’s upgrades

Plans to refurbish the McDonald’s restaurant at Camperdown have also been approved by council officers.

An application was submitted to Dundee City Council in February seeking permission to carry out work at the Dayton Drive premises.

The Camperdown McDonald’s is in line for an upgrade. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Under the plans, an extension totalling 57.8 sqm will be created. This will incorporate the reconfiguration of back of house areas.

The drive-though booths will also be updated and a new access door with replacement windows will be built.

Here are the links to the planning papers for the Dundee applications

Braeview Academy demolition 

New Next store 

McDonald’s refurbishments 

