Home News Dundee

Gallery: Dundee and Broughty Ferry sizzle on 20°C April day

A sizzling day with temperatures reaching 20 degrees.

By Heather Fowlie

A scotching day hits Scottish summer temperatures in Dundee and Broughty Ferry

Dundee and Broughty Ferry experienced unseasonably warm weather today, with temperatures reaching 20°C. Residents took advantage of the sunny conditions, gathering in local parks and forming queues at ice cream vans.

Families around Fife also ditched the winter jackets and headed out to enjoy the pleasant temperatures.

Check out our photographer’s who captured some of the fun:

A couple walk hand in hand with their feet in the water down at Broughty Ferry beach. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Tesni (4) and Seren (8) Jones do some gymnastics down at the V&A. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Broughty Ferry beach is busy with the public. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Beautiful weather at the waterfront in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Jasper, 7 and Aoife, 5, Hannah have a splash at the V&A shallow pools to cool off. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Enjoying the balmy weather is Star Quinn and her grandfather, Colin Nelson at Stobsmuir Park in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
They had to queue but it was worth the wait for some Janetta’s Ice Cream – Beth Morrison, Hadley McDonald and Isla Morrison at Slessor Gardens. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Lunchtime in the sun for some of the visitors to Slessor Gardens. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Ella Watson and the Big Wheel. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Ruby and Nathan Okwuadigbo had fun on the swings in Magdalen Green Playpark. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Lyndsey Barnes and Chloe Petrie soaking up some sunshine. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Magdalen Green was busy with people enjoying the weather and an Al Fresco lunch in Magdalen Yard Road. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Magdalen Green was busy with people enjoying the weather. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Lina Nehro, 18 and Shauna Lee, 21 with CJ, 2 from Glenrothes at Riverside Park. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Mum Shauna Lee, 21 from Glenrothes with CJ 2 and making bubbles in the sun at Riverside Park. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Fun times on the bikes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Katie McKnight and Sarah Ranscombe from Glenrothes with kids Emma, 8 and Robyn 5. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Lee Campbell, Aria Skinner, 8, Lorna Skinner, Connor Campbell 5, Jermaine Fraser and Beth Fraser 8 from Glenrothes at Riverside Park. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Charlie Quin, 6, Rebecca Quin, Craig Muchan, Ruby Muchan 1, Macie Quin, 10. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Showing off skills is Charlie Quin, 6 from Dundee at Riverside Park. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Zuri Wilson, 6 sliding at Riverside Park. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Fun in the Sun in Glenrothes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Super cool in shades is Layla, 1 from Leven. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Looking cool is Ethan, 4 from Leven. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Georgie Hughes, Chloe Scott, Tyler Scott and Darcy Hughes, 1 from Glenrothes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Lisa McQueen and Leanna Lee from Lochgelly & Cowdenbeath. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Lee Snaddon, Alana Fox with kids Rosie Band, 4 and Scarlett Snaddon, 11months. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Lucy, 5 and Jude, 4 from Leslie enjoy spinning in the chairs. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Vera Fraser with Teddy the Bedlington from Leven. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Sara White and Gill Garrywith kids Libby, 7 and Ben, 6 lapping up the sunshine. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Conversation