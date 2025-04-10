Gallery: Dundee and Broughty Ferry sizzle on 20°C April day

A scotching day hits Scottish summer temperatures in Dundee and Broughty Ferry

Dundee and Broughty Ferry experienced unseasonably warm weather today, with temperatures reaching 20°C. Residents took advantage of the sunny conditions, gathering in local parks and forming queues at ice cream vans.

Families around Fife also ditched the winter jackets and headed out to enjoy the pleasant temperatures.

Check out our photographer’s who captured some of the fun: