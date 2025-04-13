Fresh fears over future of Balmossie fire station amid ‘demoralising’ review

There are fears Balmossie fire station in Broughty Ferry could be axed as chiefs confirm it is on the list of locations being considered for change.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) is currently carrying out a review into their resources, including numbers of staff, appliances and stations.

This, they say, is to ensure resources are matched to “operational risk and demand” across Scotland.

The review is now in the final stage of an options appraisal process which will lead to a public consultation exercise, planned for summer.

However, fire chiefs have confirmed that Balmossie station is among the more than 20 locations being considered for change.

And this had led to concerns the station could be downgraded or even shut completely.

‘Here we are again’

Speaking to The Courier, Broughty Ferry councillor Craig Duncan expressed his disappointment at the situation.

“Unfortunately, here we are again”, he said.

“Nothing has been decided but it’s on the list of 20 locations and the very fact that it is on the agenda is disappointing.

“It must be demoralising for the staff that work there and it’s unsettling for the wider community.”

The Liberal Democrat councillor is now set to meet with the area commander to discuss the review.

Balmossie fire station has turbulent past

The Balmossie station has faced an uncertain future a number of times over the years.

It was controversially threatened with closure in 2009 and 2010 but saved on both occasions.

However, the issue arose again in 2015 after it was revealed SFRS was making massive budget cuts amid a £50 million black hole.

It was saved once more before fresh fears were raised in 2017 when fire chiefs undertook a review of the service.

But its future was secured when ambulance crews moved into the premises alongside the brigade the following year.

SFRS area commander Bryan Todd said: “We are currently in the midst of a service delivery review, which aims to ensure that our resources – our staff, stations and appliances – are matched to operational risk and demand across Scotland.

“We are now in the final stage of an options appraisal process which will lead to a public consultation exercise, planned for the summer.

“This has been a long and detailed programme of work, with input from staff across Scotland and the communities we serve, to develop a shortlist of potential options for change.

“We continue to scrutinise and refine this shortlist, but at this time they remain only potential options for consideration.

“Any changes to our station footprint or how we deliver our core emergency service are subject to full public consultation and final decision by the SFRS board.”