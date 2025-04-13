Fresh fears over future of Balmossie fire station amid ‘demoralising’ review

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Dundee

Fresh fears over future of Balmossie fire station amid ‘demoralising’ review

The Balmossie station has faced an uncertain future a number of times over the years.

By Laura Devlin
There are fears for the future of Balmossie fire station. Image: DC Thomson.
There are fears for the future of Balmossie fire station. Image: DC Thomson.

There are fears Balmossie fire station in Broughty Ferry could be axed as chiefs confirm it is on the list of locations being considered for change.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) is currently carrying out a review into their resources, including numbers of staff, appliances and stations.

This, they say, is to ensure resources are matched to “operational risk and demand” across Scotland.

The review is now in the final stage of an options appraisal process which will lead to a public consultation exercise, planned for summer.

However, fire chiefs have confirmed that Balmossie station is among the more than 20 locations being considered for change.

And this had led to concerns the station could be downgraded or even shut completely.

‘Here we are again’

Speaking to The Courier, Broughty Ferry councillor Craig Duncan expressed his disappointment at the situation.

“Unfortunately, here we are again”, he said.

“Nothing has been decided but it’s on the list of 20 locations and the very fact that it is  on the agenda is disappointing.

Councillor Craig Duncan in Broughty Ferry. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

“It must be demoralising for the staff that work there and it’s unsettling for the wider community.”

The Liberal Democrat councillor is now set to meet with the area commander to discuss the review.

Balmossie fire station has turbulent past

The Balmossie station has faced an uncertain future a number of times over the years.

It was controversially threatened with closure in 2009 and 2010 but saved on both occasions.

However, the issue arose again in 2015 after it was revealed SFRS was making massive budget cuts amid a £50 million black hole.

It was saved once more before fresh fears were raised in 2017 when fire chiefs undertook a review of the service.

But its future was secured when ambulance crews moved into the premises alongside the brigade the following year.

Balmossie Fire Station serves Broughty Ferry and the surrounding areas. Image: DC Thomson

SFRS area commander Bryan Todd said: “We are currently in the midst of a service delivery review, which aims to ensure that our resources – our staff, stations and appliances – are matched to operational risk and demand across Scotland.

“We are now in the final stage of an options appraisal process which will lead to a public consultation exercise, planned for the summer.

“This has been a long and detailed programme of work, with input from staff across Scotland and the communities we serve, to develop a shortlist of potential options for change.

“We continue to scrutinise and refine this shortlist, but at this time they remain only potential options for consideration.

“Any changes to our station footprint or how we deliver our core emergency service are subject to full public consultation and final decision by the SFRS board.”

More from Dundee

Brankstone Grange Castle, near Blairhall.
6 castles for sale across Dundee, Perthshire, Angus, Fife and Stirling
Caravans are parked up at Camperdown.
Traveller group with nine caravans pitch up at Camperdown Park
11
The car was set alight on Larch Street.
VIDEO: Car goes up in flames on Dundee street
There are fears for the future of Balmossie fire station. Image: DC Thomson.
10 times Tayside and Fife businesses hit headlines due to Tripadvisor – including ‘St…
There are fears for the future of Balmossie fire station. Image: DC Thomson.
Former Dundee city centre post office building for sale at just £125k after 75%…
4
There are fears for the future of Balmossie fire station. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee teenager in hospital with broken jaw after 'random racist attack'
19
Artist impression of the Keystone, which could replace the Airlie Arms in Dundonald Street, Stobswell, Dundee.
Former Dundee pub popular with football fans may become convenience store
2
There are fears for the future of Balmossie fire station. Image: DC Thomson.
Friday court round-up — Revenge porn and drill robbery terror
Jake Handling
Dundee stalker behind bars after asking for prison sentence
Kate Forbes
Kate Forbes urges students to accept Dundee University offers as investigators appointed
10

Conversation