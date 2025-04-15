Scaffolding at former Parkies Dundee city centre store removed after six years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Scaffolding at former Parkies Dundee city centre store removed after six years

Dundee City Council had been carrying out emergency work on the building after a series of safety issues were identified.

By Laura Devlin
The scaffolding on the Seagate building has been removed. Image: DC Thomson.
The scaffolding on the Seagate building has been removed. Image: DC Thomson.

Scaffolding around the former Parkies store in Dundee city centre has finally been removed after being up for six years.

The scaffolding was erected at the front of the Seagate building after structural defects were identified in November 2018.

This came after a report commissioned by the owners of the nine flats above the store found issues with wall ties serving the front facade of the building.

Dundee-based Valmarshi Properties Ltd – which has since been dissolved – secured planning permission for the flats in 2011.

The former Parkies store in Dundee city centre last year. Image: DC Thomson.

A meeting was then held with Dundee City Council, where the building owners subsequently provided assurances they would address this matter.

As an interim safety measure, they arranged for a scaffolding to be erected onto the  Seagate.

But no action was taken to address the defective facade and the scaffolding remained in place.

Emergency repair work carried out

However, last year it became evident that further distortion was occurring on the front facade.

Dundee City Council then ordered the owners to carry out work to address the issue by serving them a defective building notice.

But this was ignored and the local authority was forced to undertake investigatory works to establish the full extent of the problem.

Further scaffolding was erected earlier this year. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson.

This subsequently flagged a series of issues which required “immediate attention” – including loose wall mortar and window sills, and defective wall starter systems.

As a result, the local authority had to carry out urgent repairs and additional scaffolding was erected.

The work was carried out under section 29 of the Building (Scotland) Act – legislation that is applicable when it appears a building poses a danger to the public.

Under section 29, DCC can only carry out the minimum work required to protect public safety.

At the time, Dundee City Council’s planning chief Gregor Hamilton the scaffolding would be taken down upon the completion of the repairs.

And pictures taken by The Courier this week show all trace of the structure has now been removed.

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “The council will be getting in touch with owners and residents as soon as possible to update them on developments.”



