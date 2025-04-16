Dundee Planning Ahead: Airlie Arms shop proposals and Wendy’s progress

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee Planning Ahead: Airlie Arms shop proposals and Wendy’s progress

Welcome to Planning Ahead, our weekly round-up of the latest planning proposals across Dundee.

By Laura Devlin
The Airlie Arms closed last year. Image: DC Thomson.
A former Dundee pub which was a haunt for football fans is set to be converted into a convenience store.

The Airlie Arms, on Dundonald Street, closed its doors last year.

The Stobswell pub was a popular fixture for football fans due its close proximity to both Tannadice and Dens Park.

The Airlie Arms was bought last year. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson.

A planning application has now been lodged with Dundee City Council seeking permission to convert it into a licensed grocer with ‘external refrigeration plant’.

If permitted, the store would sell food, fresh produce, snacks and alcoholic beverages.

There is currently one Keystore operating in the city, in Baluniefield Road, Douglas.

How new Dundee McDonald’s could look

An image of a new McDonald’s restaurant planned for Dundee has been revealed ahead of a public consultation event.

The fast food chain initially submitted proposals for a fourth restaurant in the city last August, but later withdrew the application, citing council feedback.

How the new Riverside McDonald's could look.
How the new Riverside McDonald’s could look. Image: McDonald’s.

However, revised plans for a restaurant adjacent to Dundee Airport were put back on the table in March.

A public consultation event is being held today (Wednesday April 16) to give locals an opportunity to have their say on the plans.

The event is taking place at Bonar Hall on Park Place between 3pm and 7pm.

Wendy’s plans take step forward

An application to erect Wendy’s signage at the former Friday’s and Go unit on Reform Street has been approved.

The application was lodged with the local authority in February.

Fridays and Go on Reform Street shut last year. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson.

A floor plan provided with the request details that the main dining area of the unit will have 55 seats.

A new customer pick-up counter will also be created and the existing bathroom area will be slightly modified to create a “secluded staff area from the customer bathroom”.

The unit has lain empty since the TGI Friday’s chain went into administration last year.

Here are the links to the planning papers for the Dundee applications

Airlie Arms 

McDonald’s Riverside 

Reform Street Wendy’s

