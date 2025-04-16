Dundee Planning Ahead: Airlie Arms shop proposals and Wendy’s progress

A former Dundee pub which was a haunt for football fans is set to be converted into a convenience store.

The Airlie Arms, on Dundonald Street, closed its doors last year.

The Stobswell pub was a popular fixture for football fans due its close proximity to both Tannadice and Dens Park.

A planning application has now been lodged with Dundee City Council seeking permission to convert it into a licensed grocer with ‘external refrigeration plant’.

If permitted, the store would sell food, fresh produce, snacks and alcoholic beverages.

There is currently one Keystore operating in the city, in Baluniefield Road, Douglas.

How new Dundee McDonald’s could look

An image of a new McDonald’s restaurant planned for Dundee has been revealed ahead of a public consultation event.

The fast food chain initially submitted proposals for a fourth restaurant in the city last August, but later withdrew the application, citing council feedback.

However, revised plans for a restaurant adjacent to Dundee Airport were put back on the table in March.

A public consultation event is being held today (Wednesday April 16) to give locals an opportunity to have their say on the plans.

The event is taking place at Bonar Hall on Park Place between 3pm and 7pm.

Wendy’s plans take step forward

An application to erect Wendy’s signage at the former Friday’s and Go unit on Reform Street has been approved.

The application was lodged with the local authority in February.

A floor plan provided with the request details that the main dining area of the unit will have 55 seats.

A new customer pick-up counter will also be created and the existing bathroom area will be slightly modified to create a “secluded staff area from the customer bathroom”.

The unit has lain empty since the TGI Friday’s chain went into administration last year.

