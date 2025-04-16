Dundee community centre set to be saved after public outrage over closure plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee community centre set to be saved after public outrage over closure plans

Douglas Community Centre was one of four locations the local authority was looking to move to the city's new £100m community campus. 

By Liam Rutherford Local Democracy Reporter
Douglas Community Centre volunteer had called for the facility to be saved. Image: Mhariri Edwards/DC Thomson.
Douglas Community Centre is set to be saved from closure after public outrage over Dundee City Council’s cost-saving plans.

Proposals to shutter the facility and and relocate its services to the city’s new £100m Drumgeith Community Campus were first revealed last year.

The centre was one of four locations the local authority were looking to move to the campus.

The others were The Hub Library & Community facility, Whitfield Library and Douglas Sports Centre.

Bu the plans sparked ire from the local community and The Courier reported how users of Douglas Community Centre feared the area would “suffer” if it closed.

Over 1,300 people respond to proposals

A six-week public consultation was launched last November seeking feedback on the council’s proposals.

A report which will go before councillors next week reveals over 1,300 people took part.

Over 600 of these said they used the Douglas Community Centre and Library.

Of these, 88% reported that moving activities to the new school would have a negative impact on them.

The report detailed that the consultation showed a “high response” against closing the community centre.

Douglas Community Centre users George Craig, Isobel Toner and Margaret Craig. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

And many respondents expressed concern over whether the new facilities would be able to accommodate the same level of service.

The report subsequently recommended councillors vote to support the continued operation of the Douglas Community Centre when they meet on Monday.

If this happens, the community centre and the new campus will operate as a “hub and spoke model” where each site is complementary to the other.

Multiple community facilities recommend for closure

However, the future of the Douglas sports centre remains in the balance – with a decision on its closure set to be deferred pending a review by DCC’s chief executive.

And there will be no stay-of-execution for Whitfield Library and The Hub Library, on Pitkerro Road.

The new Greenfield Academy at Drumgeith Community Campus.
Councillors are being asked to approved the closure of both facilities so that their services relocated to the east end community campus.

This could save the city over £50,000 each year.

If this is approved, the move will happen within six months of the new school opening.

