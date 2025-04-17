Financial cost of Storm Babet laid bare as £1.5m Dundee City Council repair bill revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Financial cost of Storm Babet laid bare as £1.5m Dundee City Council repair bill revealed

The storm caused flash flooding across the city when it hit in November 2023.

By Laura Devlin
Rescue teams on Claverhouse Road. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
The destruction wreaked by Storm Babet cost Dundee over £1 million, a council report has revealed.

The City of Discovery was badly affected by extreme rainfall caused by the storm when it hit in October 2023.

Around 150 private properties – mostly residential – were left flooded when the Dighty Burn burst its banks.

And roads and bridges were left damaged when flash floods swept across the city.

Police close the Kingsway at Myrekirk due to flooding at the stretch of road alongside the NCR building. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Now, a new report compiled by London-based firm Arup has revealed the scale of the cost occurred to Dundee City Council as a result of Storm Babet.

The climate change risk and vulnerability assessment will go before the local authority’s environment committee on Monday.

In the report, it is detailed that the damage is estimated to have cost Dundee City Council between £1m and £1.5m.

Fowlis bridge collapse
A car caught in the surge from Fowlis Burn. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

This was primarily on the repair of a bridge which collapse at Benvie. Additional costs, including those related to staffing, are included.

This is estimated at around £150,000 and £200,000 across the council and its partners.

Storm Arwen also proved costly

The report also documents the cost of the damage caused by Storm Arwen in November 2021.

This saw winds of more than 90mph batter Tayside and Fife, and led to dozens of trees falling on cars and homes.

Storm Arwen also battered Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

In Dundee, insurance paid out on property totalled £44,200 and for car damage £29,000.

Both Storm Babet and Storm Arwen also impacted Dundee council properties – resulting in the housing maintenance budget having to increase by £500k.

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “The £1m to £1.5m figure relates to bridge repairs which took place at Benvie as well as wall repairs, clearance works and scour repairs carried out to bridges on the Dighty.”

Conversation