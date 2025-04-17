Financial cost of Storm Babet laid bare as £1.5m Dundee City Council repair bill revealed

The destruction wreaked by Storm Babet cost Dundee over £1 million, a council report has revealed.

The City of Discovery was badly affected by extreme rainfall caused by the storm when it hit in October 2023.

Around 150 private properties – mostly residential – were left flooded when the Dighty Burn burst its banks.

And roads and bridges were left damaged when flash floods swept across the city.

Now, a new report compiled by London-based firm Arup has revealed the scale of the cost occurred to Dundee City Council as a result of Storm Babet.

The climate change risk and vulnerability assessment will go before the local authority’s environment committee on Monday.

In the report, it is detailed that the damage is estimated to have cost Dundee City Council between £1m and £1.5m.

This was primarily on the repair of a bridge which collapse at Benvie. Additional costs, including those related to staffing, are included.

This is estimated at around £150,000 and £200,000 across the council and its partners.

Storm Arwen also proved costly

The report also documents the cost of the damage caused by Storm Arwen in November 2021.

This saw winds of more than 90mph batter Tayside and Fife, and led to dozens of trees falling on cars and homes.

In Dundee, insurance paid out on property totalled £44,200 and for car damage £29,000.

Both Storm Babet and Storm Arwen also impacted Dundee council properties – resulting in the housing maintenance budget having to increase by £500k.

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “The £1m to £1.5m figure relates to bridge repairs which took place at Benvie as well as wall repairs, clearance works and scour repairs carried out to bridges on the Dighty.”