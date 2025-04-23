Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee Planning Ahead: Lochee boxing club expansion and Old Bank Bar renovations

Welcome to Planning Ahead, our weekly round-up of the latest planning proposals across Dundee.

By Laura Devlin
The current facilities of the boxing club are at capacity. Image: LJRH Chartered Architects/DC Thomson.
Expansion plans have been lodged for the Lochee Boys and Girls Boxing Club.

A planning application has been submitted on behalf of the sports club seeking permission to carry out internal alterations and extend the current facility.

According to a supporting statement, there has been a significant increase in young people taking an interest in boxing over the past decade.

Lochee Boys and Girls Club, on Loons Road, offers structured training programs, experienced coaching, and a supportive community for young boxers.

How the interior could look. Image: LJRH Chartered Architects.

The proposed extension is “essential” to accommodate the growing number of young people interested in boxing and other sports.

The current facilities are at capacity and limit opportunities for training
and development.

Beyond boxing, the extension will allow the club to diversify its offerings and support local organisations.

The additional space will serve as a flexible, multi-purpose area for community groups,
schools, and sporting organisations.

Old Bank Bar changes

Meanwhile, the Old Bank Bar on Reform Street could also undergo external alterations.

An application has been lodged with Dundee City Council seeking permission to install replacement signage on the front of the building.

The Old Bank Bar in Reform Street. Image: Dundee City Council.

This will include illuminated letters spelling out ‘Old Bank Bar’, three amenity boards, eight floodlights and six internally applied window graphics.

Broughty Ferry house

Plans have also been lodged for a two-storey house to be built on a strip of land at Broughty Ferry Court.

An application has been submitted on behalf of Kirkcaldy-based Barry Spears.

He is seeking permission to build the property on land between the existing residential properties at Broughty Ferry Court, off Baldovie Road, and those off Balunie Drive.

The location of the proposed house. Image: @rchitects.

If approved, the house will have a minimum of two bedrooms and be approximately 120sq m over two floors.

Three parking spaces will also be provided – one which can be used as parking for a disabled resident and another will have an electric charging point.

Here are the links to the planning papers for the Dundee applications

Lochee Boys and Girls Boxing Club 

Old Bank Bar

Broughty Ferry house 

Conversation