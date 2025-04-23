Expansion plans have been lodged for the Lochee Boys and Girls Boxing Club.

A planning application has been submitted on behalf of the sports club seeking permission to carry out internal alterations and extend the current facility.

According to a supporting statement, there has been a significant increase in young people taking an interest in boxing over the past decade.

Lochee Boys and Girls Club, on Loons Road, offers structured training programs, experienced coaching, and a supportive community for young boxers.

The proposed extension is “essential” to accommodate the growing number of young people interested in boxing and other sports.

The current facilities are at capacity and limit opportunities for training

and development.

Beyond boxing, the extension will allow the club to diversify its offerings and support local organisations.

The additional space will serve as a flexible, multi-purpose area for community groups,

schools, and sporting organisations.

Old Bank Bar changes

Meanwhile, the Old Bank Bar on Reform Street could also undergo external alterations.

An application has been lodged with Dundee City Council seeking permission to install replacement signage on the front of the building.

This will include illuminated letters spelling out ‘Old Bank Bar’, three amenity boards, eight floodlights and six internally applied window graphics.

Broughty Ferry house

Plans have also been lodged for a two-storey house to be built on a strip of land at Broughty Ferry Court.

An application has been submitted on behalf of Kirkcaldy-based Barry Spears.

He is seeking permission to build the property on land between the existing residential properties at Broughty Ferry Court, off Baldovie Road, and those off Balunie Drive.

If approved, the house will have a minimum of two bedrooms and be approximately 120sq m over two floors.

Three parking spaces will also be provided – one which can be used as parking for a disabled resident and another will have an electric charging point.

Here are the links to the planning papers for the Dundee applications

Lochee Boys and Girls Boxing Club

Old Bank Bar

Broughty Ferry house