New drone footage has revealed the scale of Dundee’s £100m Drumgeith Community Campus.

The city’s soon-to-be flagship campus is scheduled to open in August and is promised to bring “state-of-the-art facilities and services” to the area.

It will also be home to the new Greenfield Academy, which is a merger between Craigie High School and Braeview Academy.

The new school will be the largest in Dundee, accommodating around 1,500 pupils.

Now, new drone footage captured by Robertson – the construction firm building the campus – shows the scale of the development.

Watch the footage below.

Outside, there are two all-weather pitches and a bike pump track will be created.

Parts of the campus, including its library, leisure and sports facilities will be available for community use.

See inside the new school

The Courier was given access inside the new school building last month.

Among the areas we saw was one of the school’s two huge sports halls and auditorium which will have seating for 500 people.

Although work is still ongoing, once fully complete it will also include a recording studio, dance studio and fitness suite.