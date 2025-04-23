Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Watch: New drone footage shows scale of £100m Drumgeith Community Campus in Dundee

The city's soon-to-be flagship campus is scheduled to open in August.

By Laura Devlin
The new school will be the largest in Dundee. Image: Robertson Group.
New drone footage has revealed the scale of Dundee’s £100m Drumgeith Community Campus.

The city’s soon-to-be flagship campus is scheduled to open in August and is promised to bring “state-of-the-art facilities and services” to the area.

It will also be home to the new Greenfield Academy, which is a merger between Craigie High School and Braeview Academy.

The new school will be the largest in Dundee, accommodating around 1,500 pupils.

Now, new drone footage captured by Robertson – the construction firm building the campus – shows the scale of the development.

Watch the footage below.

Outside, there are two all-weather pitches and a bike pump track will be created.

Parts of the campus, including its library, leisure and sports facilities will be available for community use.

See inside the new school

The Courier was given access inside the new school building last month.

Among the areas we saw was one of the school’s two huge sports halls and auditorium which will have seating for 500 people.

Although work is still ongoing, once fully complete it will also include a recording studio, dance studio and fitness suite.

How the classrooms will look: Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Looking up. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Future pupils (front) Louisa, Alfie (back from left) Keevah, Ava, Archie and Kyle try out a classroom. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Inside the public entrance to Drumgeith Community Campus. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
The gym hall. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Dundee girl, 15, charged with terrorism offences
Hunt for driver after car crashes into Dundee fence
Dundee barber shop set on fire as police tape off scene
8 well-known Dundee buildings that could be demolished
Dundee Planning Ahead: Lochee boxing club expansion and Old Bank Bar renovations
Conversation